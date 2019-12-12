Just In
- 3 hrs ago Scientists Develop Carbon Dioxide Eating Bacteria, A New Hope For Climate Emergency?
-
- 4 hrs ago Here Is How You Can Recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Glam And Bold Make-up Look
- 5 hrs ago Indian-Origin Scientist Finds A Way To Fix Leaky Gut By Dead Probiotics
- 5 hrs ago Did You Know That Indoor Plants Are Good For Your Mental And Physical Health?
Don't Miss
- Movies Prithviraj's Driving License: Official Trailer Is Out!
- Sports JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury got off to a colourful start
- News Modi govt will try to solve concerns over Citizenship Bill: Shah assures Tripura delegations
- Technology Xiaomi Launches Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie: Price And Features
- Automobiles Maserati Levante, Ghibli & Quattroporte Launched With V6 Petrol Engines
- Finance Retail Inflation Spikes In November To 5.54% On Costly Food Items
- Travel 10 Beaches To Enjoy A Sunny Christmas With Your Family!
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Viral Video Of Pigeons Wearing Hats In Las Vegas Got Twitterati Explode With Reactions
It was just a few days ago that a Twitter account posted a video of pigeons wearing small cowboy hats. The video was captured in the dazzling town of Las Vegas. And quite frankly most of you won't be surprised to come across something like this in LA. This caught the attention of the Twitterati and the video went viral in no time. Needless to say, the pigeons have become quite a star on the social platform.
Image credits- Las Vegas Locally
In the video, we can see a couple of pigeons peeking on the roads of Las Vegas in small red coloured cowboy hats. And while it got people to explode on Twitter, many users posted more videos and pictures of these pigeons. Seems like the sighting of these pigeons have become quite common in the town.
Here is the video for you guys.
Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on Vegas pigeons. There are consequences to legalizing marijuana. pic.twitter.com/CdK06gauYQ— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 7, 2019
While many people went gaga over the video and thought it was funny and genius, some users started noticing that the hats were not coming off their heads if when they were trying to pick. This left Twitterati wondering whether the hats were glued to the birds and raised concerns about who did this to the birds.
We sincerely hope that it is not the case and these sweet birds are healthy and happy.