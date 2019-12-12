Viral Video Of Pigeons Wearing Hats In Las Vegas Got Twitterati Explode With Reactions

ENGLISH

    By

    It was just a few days ago that a Twitter account posted a video of pigeons wearing small cowboy hats. The video was captured in the dazzling town of Las Vegas. And quite frankly most of you won't be surprised to come across something like this in LA. This caught the attention of the Twitterati and the video went viral in no time. Needless to say, the pigeons have become quite a star on the social platform.

    Image credits- Las Vegas Locally

    In the video, we can see a couple of pigeons peeking on the roads of Las Vegas in small red coloured cowboy hats. And while it got people to explode on Twitter, many users posted more videos and pictures of these pigeons. Seems like the sighting of these pigeons have become quite common in the town.

    Here is the video for you guys.

    While many people went gaga over the video and thought it was funny and genius, some users started noticing that the hats were not coming off their heads if when they were trying to pick. This left Twitterati wondering whether the hats were glued to the birds and raised concerns about who did this to the birds.

    We sincerely hope that it is not the case and these sweet birds are healthy and happy.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 21:03 [IST]
