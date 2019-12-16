Viral: This Turkey Sandwich Contains More Spinach Than Meat, Leaves Netizens In Splits Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

If you are ordering a turkey sandwich at a grocery store then you will expect it to have turkey right? Well, this didn't happen in New York's grocery store.

Recently, a picture went viral and the person got more spinach between the two slices of the bread and netizens are wondering why this happened.

A Twitter user Josh Gondelman shared a picture of the turkey sandwich, which he had ordered from a grocery store. Here's what he wrote- "I don't know what message she's trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich."

I don’t know what message she’s trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich. pic.twitter.com/g8tYMI4Gkp — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 12, 2019

For those who don't know, Bodegas are known as grocery stores in New York. Even though the turkey slices were visible, but the huge amount of spinach stuffed in the sandwich was making it look more like a salad and less like a sandwich.

While replying to a Twitter user, Josh also said, "Muna I pulled out the spinach and ate it like a fully separate salad with a fork!" The post has garnered 93k likes and was retweeted 6.8k times till now. While some expressed their displeasure on the fact that there was more spinach than turkey in the sandwich, others didn't seem to mind the fact.

"This is a free bonus salad", said one user. Another asked him whether he looked by Popeye after eating it.

Check out the Twitter reactions on this viral post-

This is a free bonus salad. — Roma Panganiban (@romapancake) December 12, 2019

Do you now look like Popeye? pic.twitter.com/mSbVQSX2uk — Rain (@rainl1980) December 13, 2019

Pls go to Paris, they give you a complimentary salad for breakfast, lunch and dinner....all meals😔 — lillyke (@lillyke1) December 15, 2019

Unpopular opinion: That looks good as hell — donni saphire (@donni) December 12, 2019

this is very distressing — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 12, 2019