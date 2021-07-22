Tokyo Olympics 2020 Kicks Off On 23 July With A Scaled Down Opening Ceremony Amid COVID-19 Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will kick off tomorrow with a highly anticipated Opening Ceremony from 4:30 P.M IST. However, the event to be held at the newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital, will be a scaled down and sobering affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan has announced that the participants will be competing in empty venues so as to minimize the health risks due to the pandemic. Only six officials from every country are allowed at the ceremony, although there is no cap on athletes. But fans will see a much smaller team parade taking place this time.

India stands at serial number 21 in the march past, as per the Japanese alphabet. This time India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the Olympics. The 228-member strong contingent consists of 127 athletes hailing from 22 states who will participate across 18 disciplines viz., Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling. The delegation consists of 68 male athletes, 52 female athletes, 58 team officials, 43 alternate athletes and other officials of 8 contingent staff, apart from coaches, team officials and others. Indian athletes will compete for 85 medal possibilities at Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics Fervour In India On The Rise

The Olympics fervour is going strong across India, fans from all corners of the country cheering India's athletes and sharing messages in support of them.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has urged people to make a video with their friends and family members and share it on social media, with the hashtag #HumaraVictoryPunch in support of Indian athletes representing the country.

In a tweet, Shri Thakur said, citizens can make a video and tag it to five people and invite them to share their videos to show their support for the Indian Olympics Team. He also appealed to people to make #Cheer4India a mass movement. The Minister has posted a video on his twitter handle and tagged five persons. He has nominated Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Cricketer Virender Sehwag, Actor Akshay Kumar, Badminton Player Saina Nehwal and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Olympics Coverage on Doordarshan and All India Radio

The world's greatest sports extravaganza which starts tomorrow at Tokyo is being given a mega-coverage by Prasar Bharati, through its twin network of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and the dedicated sports channel DD Sports. The coverage spans from pre to post-Olympics and will be available across the country, on Prasar Bharati's TV, Radio and Digital platforms.

Contributing towards the 'Cheer for India' campaign, DD Sports will produce a 4 Hours+ discussion-based show with sports celebrities as a precursor to Tokyo Olympics 2020. This special show is being broadcast LIVE on DD Sports from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on 22nd and 23rd July, 2021. Each day, there will be two different sessions with different themes. The two Sessions of 22nd July will be repeated on DD Sports, from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. the same day and from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. next day on July 23rd.

Check out the Olympics schedule here.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 16:30 [IST]