Thanksgiving Day 2022: Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And FB, Whatsapp Status

Thanksgiving Day is a beautiful way of expressing gratitude and also a reciprocation to the favours extended to us by the Lord. The first Thanksgiving Day was celebrated in 1621. As a humane gesture, every current US president pardons a Turkey and restores it to a farm, assuring it safety on this festival day.

Macy's parade is very well received by Americans who revel in gratitude for all the favours received. Thanksgiving's traditional food menu has not changed much since the 16th century. Americans eat over 280 million turkeys on every Thanksgiving occasion. Watching football is a tradition which everyone follows on this day. We have curated some interesting messages, wishes, and quotes, which you can share with your loved ones.

1. Let us forget the pains of yesterday and look forward to a beautiful tomorrow. Wish you a hopeful Thanksgiving Day

2. Shopping sprees and dinner treats, funny dresses and sunny smiles, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies let us relish every bit and bite. Wishing you an amazing thanksgiving day!

3. Let the sweetness of the delectable pumpkin pies trickle into our spirits and make our smiles and words sweeter from within and out. Happy Thanksgiving Day!

4. Life shows both thorns and roses at the same time. Let us remember the sacrifices of those ancestral figures, who hid their tears behind their smiles and celebrated this day thoughtfully. Wish you a meaningful Thanksgiving Day!

5. The Thanksgiving parade is a medley of colours, of life, a splash of cheer and a riot of emotions on the canvas of life and that of nature around us. Let us add a meaningful angle and a thought to it by celebrating it today. Happy Thanksgiving!

6. The parades, the Pumpkins, and the parables and parents, bring us a slice of the bygone era. Let us stand in the present, our feet in the past and our eyes on the future and celebrate Thanksgiving Day which embodies these sentiments.

7. Let us get together, with loved ones and friends, and spread cheer around this Thanksgiving Day!

8. Let us showcase revelry, fraternity and play our cards well on this day of thanksgiving!

9. Let the fun, food and frolic be the watchwords that we should start and end the day with. Wish you a gala time on this Thanksgiving Day!

10. Let us stir ourselves out of our inertia, play a game or two, share hearty dinner with our near and dear ones, and just enjoy the day as it comes. Happy Thanksgiving!

