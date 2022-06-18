Teachers’ Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

We may have often heard of adages like "Acharya Devo bhava" and "Gururbrahma gururvishnuhu gururdevo maheshwaraha". These lines are a witness to the image and position of teachers in the ancient Indian society.

Teachers' Day is observed in India annually on 05 September to honour our teachers, and to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Indian President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. You may find more information on this eventful day as you go through the contents of this page.

Teachers' Day 2022: Date

This year's Teachers' Day in India will be commemorated on 5 September 2022, to recognize the importance of all teachers across the country.

Teachers' Day 2022: History And Significance

Indians celebrate the traditional teachers' day on Guru Purnima Day. This day is celebrated to honour teachers or teacher figures in our lives such as father, mother,and finally God. A teacher is a kingmaker. They are the only ones whose career is devoted to advance the career of somebody else who may or may not remember them for their services. Behind every person, is an unsung hero whose career took off indirectly due to the efforts of a selfless mentor. We do have mentors for all aspects of our lives.

Our parents are our first teachers who teach us how to take our first few tottering steps. They teach us how to express our pain and pleasure. They also bring us up at the moral and cultural level whereas schoolteachers are our parents at school who share a fair part of our intellectual upbringing with our parents.

They are our unacknowledged godfathers, in academics. Teachers start their career with the student's ultimate good in their hearts and retire with the same goal in their minds. Our peers teach us how to coexist with others, be perfect social animals, and develop a worldview. Our mentors at the workplace also deserve the status of a teacher. They shape our thoughts, and personalities to a large extent and help us utilize our skills to the full potential.

Teachers' Day 2022: Celebrations

Every year, the teacher's day held nationwide, honours teachers by holding events, presentations, and games in most educational institutions. Apart from the gifts, it is the utterance of a heartfelt thanks that lights up the life of a teacher. School events are organized in their honour. You can use the power of social media to reconnect with your teachers, and convey your message globally, by uploading photos and some useful information about this day. School children give away bouquets, cards, personal art creations, or gifts to their favourite teachers on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once said that teaching is a way of life, not a profession, and has asked teachers to brace up to modern educational challenges to be able to guide their students in the right direction in these changing times.

On teachers' day last year, five initiatives by the Indian government have been announced. They are the Indian sign language dictionary, audiobooks, school quality assessment, and accreditation framework of CBSE, Nistha teachers training Programme for Nipun Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for education volunteers for school development.

