Just In
- 3 min ago Woman Withdraws Her Harassment Case After 6 Years Due To Lack Of Action
-
- 7 min ago Woman Withdraws Her Harassment Case After 6 Years Due To Lack Of Action
- 27 min ago Nora Fatehi’s Opts For A Pink Hair Look For An Upcoming Music Video: Yay Or Nay?
- 46 min ago Why Do People Lie While Dating Online: Real-Life Stories Of People
Don't Miss
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Injury On Her Eye; Has NOT Quit The Show!
- News 43 persons in UP booked for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus
- Automobiles 2019 India Bike Week Details Announced: To Host Flatrack & Enduro Hill Climb Races
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 76: Patna Pirates Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Technology IFA 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold Finally Gets A Release Date
- Finance Home Prices In Dubai Expected To Fall Sharply: Poll
- Education Teacher's Day 2019: Google Tributes Teachers With Animated Doodle
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Teachers’ Day 2019: Google Uses Animated Doodle To Honour The Educators Of India
This year's Google Doodle comes with a cuteness alert as the makers have used an animated, cute and smiling red Octopus to mark the Teachers' Day in India.
You can see how it is using its tentacles to perform multiple tasks such as teaching students (who are shown in the form of fishes), conducting experiments, reading, giving notes and collecting assignments. Apart from being cute, this doodle is thought-provoking as well and gives us a glimpse of the everyday life of teachers, who work so hard to shape the students and their future.
Every year, Teachers' day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a Bharat Ratna recipient, country's first Vice President and also its second President. A revered scholar and politician, this nation will be ever grateful to him for his life-changing ideas.
He once said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day."
To pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan and to greet the teaching community, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind shared a tweet-
On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan & extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse the young minds with strong values & inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge & to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation building #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a video to greet everyone on Teachers' Day and mentioned that "India pays tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."
शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर सभी शिक्षकों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2019
Teachers Day greetings to everyone.
India pays tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/nQWpa9tYLp
On this day, we should be extremely grateful to the entire teaching community for inspiring young minds to perform better and kindling their spirit with high values.