    Teachers’ Day 2019: Google Uses Animated Doodle To Honour The Educators Of India

    By

    This year's Google Doodle comes with a cuteness alert as the makers have used an animated, cute and smiling red Octopus to mark the Teachers' Day in India.

    You can see how it is using its tentacles to perform multiple tasks such as teaching students (who are shown in the form of fishes), conducting experiments, reading, giving notes and collecting assignments. Apart from being cute, this doodle is thought-provoking as well and gives us a glimpse of the everyday life of teachers, who work so hard to shape the students and their future.

    Every year, Teachers' day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a Bharat Ratna recipient, country's first Vice President and also its second President. A revered scholar and politician, this nation will be ever grateful to him for his life-changing ideas.

    He once said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day."

    To pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan and to greet the teaching community, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind shared a tweet-

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a video to greet everyone on Teachers' Day and mentioned that "India pays tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

    On this day, we should be extremely grateful to the entire teaching community for inspiring young minds to perform better and kindling their spirit with high values.

