Sunrise Spices That Connects 100 Years Of Rich Culinary Heritage Of Jharkhand

Every food has a story to tell and the journey is incomplete without the involvement of spices. The rich and aromatic flavours of complex Indian cuisine have intrigued foodies and historians across the world. A cuisine not only reflects the geography but also the culture and tradition that is embedded in them. This shows how locals have always depended on nature and its resources to not just survive but also to evolve. Also, If we turn the pages of history, we can understand that how the power of spices and common herbs to keep numerous diseases at bay for centuries.

When it comes to cooking something that is finger-linking food, all you need is a spoonful of magic in your food. This is where celebrated ITC's Sunrise Spices comes in. Made with utmost care with natural ingredients, these spices have high medicative properties and will uplift the quality of your dish giving it a distinguished flavour.

100 Years Of Culinary Heritage (Of Jharkhand)

ITC Sunrise started back in 1910 in a small shop in Kolkata and now it rules the world and now it brings to you a unique range of luscious spices to add extra savour to the traditional cuisines of India and that of Jharkhand. With over 100 years of experience in the production of tasteful spices, this brand has managed to win the hearts of millions. This is what makes it a superlative brand for spices in this country.

From a modest home-grown venture to a brand with cutting-edge production units, state-of-the-art machinery and path-breaking research and development tools, the SUNRISE journey is the stuff of not only stories but of legend, mentions the brand.

The range of more than 25 exclusively blended spices of ITC Sunrise includes: Shahi Garam Masala, Aalu Dum Masala, Chana Masala, Dal Tadka Masala, Sabzi Masala, Pao-bhaji Masala et al. The natural flavour and fragrances of ITC Sunrise masale will keep you roaming around the kitchen and hungry for more always.



The Symphony Of Spices In Indian Houses

Since time immemorial, Indian spices have been used in different forms, such as whole, grounded, fried, roasted, chopped, sautéed and more.

High in medicative properties, the sunrise masale uplifts the test and aroma of Indian cuisines. People around the world noticed the importance of Indian herbs and spices during the pandemic. Research suggests that this is the reason that the demand and consumption of Indian spices have grown by 34% during the covid-19 pandemic.



Sunrise Spices Campaign 'Superhit Jayka's Mazar program' In Jharkhand

Indians live for food and even in every conflict food is spice. Be it a party or a wedding, bereavement or farewell, valentine or a fight, no Indian ever compromises on food.

Recently, the Sunrise brand has announced a campaign 'Superhit Jayka's Mazar program, Cantor Training in Jharkhand, Ranchi. The idea is to entertain the foodies with an aromatic, delicious, flavourful evening/afternoon. The fun evening will be full of food games and winners will be rewarded 'Hit Hain' Awards as well. There will be numerous exciting food games such as "Khao Khao Game", "Hero Heroine Ka Hit Khana", followed by some open mic jokes related to food. There will be also games related to the latest food trends, fashion trends, and female-centric topics like kitchen jokes, and beauty parlour jokes.

The campaign is ongoing from 10 December 2022.

Address: 88P9+PCR, Doranda Main Road, Resaldar Nagar, Doranda Ranchi, Jharkhand- 834002, India.

What are you waiting for? Join the campaign and get your favourite spice pack for the purest flavour!