Summer Solstice 2022: Know About The Longest Day Of The Year

In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice (or the summer solstice) occurs when the Sun reaches its highest and extreme northern point in the sky. At this point, Sun's path does not change for a short period. For the northern part of the globe, it spells summertime. The longest day in summer is called the summer solstice. Let's look at some lesser-known information on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year).

Summer Solstice 2022: Date And Time

The June solstice occurs on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, at 5:14 am. In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice marks the beginning of summer.

Summer Solstice 2022: An Overview

The word "solstice" originates from the Latin word 'solstitium' in which sol means the 'sun' and stitium means 'still'. Sunrise and sunset never happen at the same location each day because of the earth's tilted axis. During the revolution of the earth around the Sun, the sunrise and set positions to shift towards the north or south direction in the sky. On the summer solstice, the Sun stops travelling towards the north each day, as it reaches the highest and northernmost points in the sky. It seems still and doesn't change its path for a short period of time in the sky, but after this it takes a reverse course. After the solstice, the sun changes its direction and goes back in the opposite direction. However, the sun by itself does not move; instead, this change in the sun's position is perceived to be due to the earth's axial tilt during its revolution around the sun. Also, the earth's elliptical orbit can be another reason for this.

As per the Gregorian calendar, 21 June or the summer solstice occurs in the northern hemisphere. The Winter Solstice happens to be the shortest day of the year, and it falls on 21 December each year. 21 June will be the summer solstice day or the longest day in the northern hemisphere. In the southern hemisphere, it is winter solstice all the way, and hence it will be the shortest day of the year. India marks this day as International Yoga Day.

Solstice is an astronomical event that occurs two times in a year, is of two types, the summer solstice, and the winter Solstice. When seen from the North or the south pole, the sun appears to have occupied the highest position in the sky at this time. During the Solstice event, the axis of the earth with respect to the Sun tilts to a maximum at 23° 26'.

Solstices arrive annually on 20th or 21st of June or 21st or 22nd of December. During summer the day of the solstice is the longest during summer and the shortest during winter. The summer solstice that occurs during June is in the northern hemisphere and the winter solstice occurs in December in the southern hemisphere.

When it is summer in June in countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Russia, India, and China, the days are the longest. When winter arrives in December in Australia, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa, the days would be the shortest.

During the December solstice, winter begins in the UK, the USA, Canada, Russia, India, and China which the days are shortest while in summer, the days are longest in Australia, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa. The summer solstice is otherwise termed as Aestival Solstice.

In Hindu astrology, Summer Solstice is nothing but the tropical dakshinayana, whereas sidereal Dakshinayana starts from Karka Sankranti. This period is especially inauspicious for any new beginnings. Mercury virtually does not experience true seasons. Uranus has long-lasting seasons that last 21 years.

The ideal and exact timing for the June solstice is not dependent on a particular date or time. It is only based on the time when the sun reaches the extreme northern point from the equator. Currently, it drifts between June 20, 21, and 22.

Summer Solstice 2022: Year's Longest Day

The Summer Solstice is the day with the longest period of sunlight. Sun is at its highest point in the sky and its rays linearly touch the earth. Sunlight stays longest during the summer solstice and warms the earth. This period is called summer. You can also see that your shadow is the shortest compared to the other times during the year. Also, this is the shortest day for those who are in the southern hemisphere. For them, it is the beginning of winter. Another point is that, near the equinoxes, the sun moves in a straight path whereas, during the summer solstice, his path over the sky is curved.

At the solstice, the midday Sun is at the highest point in the sky. Did you know that the Sun's highest point is getting lower and lower because the earth's axial tilt is slowly decreasing?

It may be the "longest day," but it does not mean there would be an early sunrise or late sunset. The earliest sunrises occur always before the onset of the summer solstice and the late sunsets happen before the summer solstice and the latest sunset after the summer solstice.

On this day, the Sun rises at the extreme left on the horizon and sets at the extreme right. The kind of energy that the Sun emits is infra-red, which is its strongest emission and we feel this as heat. When it comes to the Sun's visible emotions, the strongest is green light, and human eyes are maximally sensitive to this colour. The solstice does not bring the earliest sunrise. The Sun sets slower at the solstice.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]