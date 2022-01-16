Just In
- 5 hrs ago Viral Video: Woman Drives Bus For 10 Km After Driver Suffers Seizure; Takes Him To Hospital, Drops Passengers
- 24 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Huge Discounts On Whey And Plant-Based Protein Powders, Shop From Top Nutrition Brands
- 1 day ago Media Reports Stating Vaccine Shortage In Maharashtra Are Not Factually Correct: Govt
- 1 day ago Paush Purnima 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance
Don't Miss
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2021-22: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips
- Movies Rashmika Mandanna Has The Sweetest Wish For Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday!
- Finance This Stock Has Given 113.75% Return In 1-Year, Buy Says Sharekhan
- News SP candidate's list starts with one in jail, ends with one on bail: Thakur
- Technology Amazon Republic Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 75,000
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Vs Skoda Kushaq: Which One Is The Right 5-Seater Car For You?
- Education NTPC CBT 2: Railways Shortlist 7 Lakh Candidates For NTPC Level 2 Exam After RRB NTPC Board Results
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Republic Day Celebrations To Begin From Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary On January 23 Every Year
Idia'sn Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, government sources said on Saturday, January 15. This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day.
This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, the sources said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.
Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are:
- August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
- October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel)
- November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary)
- November 26 as Constitution Day
- December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh).
Republic Day Parade - Photo by OneIndia.
- womenRepublic Day 2021: IAF Pilot Swati Rathore All Set To Lead The Flypast
- lifeRepublic Day 2021: Inspiring Slogans And Quotes By Freedom Fighters
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday's Tricolour Patiala Suit Khaali Peeli Gives Republic Day Vibes!
- bollywood wardrobeKajol's Dupatta Is Sangeet-Perfect And Her Look Test For Tanhaji Has All Our Attention
- fashion trendsRepublic Day 2021 Fashion Ideas: Unique-Coloured Outfit Ideas Other Than Tricolour For Instagram Moments
- make up tipsRepublic Day: 13 Elegant And Alluring Make-up Ideas For Everyone From Beginners To Experts
- pulseRepublic Day India: 14 Lesser Known Facts About The Republic Day Parade
- lifeRepublic Day 2021: 12 Quotes And Wishes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones
- pulse73rd Republic Day 2022: Take This Quiz And Test Your Knowledge About India
- pulseLesser-known Facts On Republic Day That Every Indian Must Be Aware Of
- maincourseRepublic Day Special: Try This Mouth-Watering Tri-Colour Pasta Recipe For Your Loved Ones
- pulseAs An Indian Know These Facts About The Indian Constitution