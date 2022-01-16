Republic Day Celebrations To Begin From Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary On January 23 Every Year Pulse pti-PTI

Idia'sn Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, government sources said on Saturday, January 15. This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day.

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, the sources said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.

Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are:

- August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

- October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel)

- November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary)

- November 26 as Constitution Day

- December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

Republic Day Parade - Photo by OneIndia.

Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:17 [IST]