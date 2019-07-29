Odisha Gets Its own GI Tag for Rasagola: Battle With West Bengal Ends On A Sweet Note Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

Since 2015, Odisha and West Bengal have been embroiled and simmered in a long-war regarding the origin of Rasgulla. While the ongoing bitter ownership battle between the residents of both the states spiced up this sweet delicacy on social media platforms with infite posts, it seems this time Odisha has a reason to cheer up.

It was 2017, when West Bengal made its first move over the owenership of the sweet cheese balls and obtained the Geographical Identification (GI) Tag for "Banglar Rosogolla', but this year, Odisha also got a reason to cheer.

The state which is also known as "the land of temples" got their own GI Tag for 'Odisha Rasagola'.

The GI Registry Chennai document reads, the Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC) and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha have been recognized as the registered proprietor of the GI tagged Rasagola.

Even though there is hardly anyone in India, who has not heard or tasted this sweet delicacy, for those who don't know, Rasgulla is a soft, spongy and light cheese balls dipped in a cardamom syrup with a mild essence of cardamom, which will undoubtedly make you forget all your woes for sure.

In a tweet, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, "Happy to share that #Odisha Rasagola has received GI Tag in Geographical Indication Registry. This mouthwatering culinary delight made of cottage cheese, loved by Odias across the world, is offered to Lord Jagannath as part of bhog since centuries."

Happy to share that #Odisha Rasagola has received GI Tag in Geographical Indication Registry. This mouthwatering culinary delight made of cottage cheese, loved by Odias across the world, is offered to Lord Jagannath as part of bhog since centuries #OdishaRasagola pic.twitter.com/9SchxLaAcv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 29, 2019

Even though we all love Rasgulla without its GI Tag, this 'sweet' victory was not easy and it seems like some Twitteratis got too emotional regarding the origin of the sweet, while some created memes to celebrate it. Looks like Rasgulla is more than delicacy, it is an emotion in this country. Here's what they are saying-

