'Need A Break From All This Stress': Man Spent Nine Months Living Like A Goat
I would be lying if I say that I never wanted to turn into an animal (read: a pampered pet) so I can be rid off all the stress of this mundane dance we call life - and that's exactly what Thomas Thwaites did!
In his book GoatMan: How I Took A Holiday From Being a Human, Thomas Thwaites adopted prosthetic hooves and attempted eating grass in order to live more like a goat after believing for many years that an animal would be much less stressful than a human.
Thomas Thwaites is a British writer and designer who describes himself as "a designer (of a more speculative sort), interested in technology, science, and futures research."
During an interview with BBC Radio, Thwaites recalled being a child and thinking he wouldn't have to go to school if he was a cat, and later building on his wishful thinking as he watched his niece's 'happy, joyous' dog.
He once thought, "Wouldn't it be nice to just have a break from all of this stress?", and so he wrote to the Wellcome Trust, an organization that provides funding for research to improve the health of humans and animals.
"They gave me a small arts award, which called my bluff, I suppose," he explained.
Method Acting? No Method Living!
As a result of Thwaites' nine-month effort, he was able to make his ideas happen, with some of the funds he had received helping to pay for the prosthetics clinic to make two extra legs and hooves for him.
Furthermore, he considered obtaining a fake stomach to aid him in digesting grass, but gave up on that option due to health concerns.
As a result, the author travelled to a farm in the Alps to become fully immersed in goat life, which he described as a 'special kind of time' - yeah I bet!
Throughout his book, Thwaites describes his "hilarious and surreal journey through engineering, design, and psychology', teasing: "Will he make it? Do he and his readers discover what it means to be human?"
Thwaites' previous book, The Toaster Project, described how he built a toaster from scratch after being inspired by Douglas Adam's novel Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, in which a character is unable to construct a toaster after landing on a primitive planet.
Thwaites is now living a human life after spending time as a goat. Hope he is not bored!
