International Literacy Day 2022: Date, Theme, Statistics, Benefits, Challenges, Significance, And Celebrations

Literacy, broadly defined, is just an ability to think read and write. The literacy rate is defined as the percentage of literate persons of age 7 years and above. A person who can read and write a simple message in any language with understanding is considered literate.

Although international literacy Day is being observed for the past fifty years, more than 750 million adults across the globe are illiterate. Illiteracy is a menace that has not spared a country like the USA, which is home to around 32 million uneducated adults.

According to the National Survey of India, the Literacy Rate of India is at 77.7 per cent presently. Compared to the literacy rate of 73% in 2011, there has been an increase of 4% this year as per the census. In these digital-savvy times, we need to push the literacy limits at least to a recognizable extent. Read through the article to know more about International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day 2022- Date And Theme

To remind people of this and the importance of literacy, UNESCO celebrated the International Literacy Day on the 8th of September 1967, to promote the idea of a literate and sustainable society. This year, the literacy day focuses on the theme of" Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, with a focus on the role of educators and changing teaching practices."

International Literacy Day 2022- Statistics

Less than 40% of American third-grade students are capable of reading at grade level. About 75% of children struggle with studies if they fail to reach intellectual milestones at nine years of age. 1 in 4 boys suffers from dyslexia. 1 in 5 students suffers from learning disabilities. ⅓ rd of American citizens who are unable to read or write belong to college-educated families. 97% is the literacy rate among the Algerian youth. 90% of all males globally speaking, are literate. 82.7% of all females globally are literate. #1 position for highest literacy is held by the European country of Andorra.

In India, as per the latest information, the percentage of adult literacy is 73.2 percent. Surely our country has taken great strides in improving literacy. Statistics show that the Indian nation houses about 313 million illiterate population out of which 59 percent are women Overall literacy rate is at 72.9 %, the male literacy rate is 80.89% and the female population registers at 64.64%, percentile. Comparatively the difference is small with a gap of 16.25 percentage points between the two genders.. Andhra Pradesh records the lowest literacy rate at 66.4% closely followed by Rajasthan & Bihar. Kerala is the most literate state with the highest percentile at 96.2% followed by Delhi with 88.7%.

International Literacy Day 2022-Benefits And Challenges

Most underdeveloped countries with amenities for basic education also have a largely illiterate population. Apart from this, population, socio-economic status, gender inequality, corruption and poverty hinder the learning process or bring down the number of school enrollments. These people will not be abreast of the changes happening every minute in the global scenario.

As human beings, to be knowledgeable, we need to be adept at spoken and written expressions. Literacy helps us gain skills that uplift our standard of living. Literacy creates jobs and promotes equality and democracy. We grow in our self-confidence and self-esteem, shape our personalities, hone our social adjustment skills, and succeed in improving our living standards due to literacy.

International Literacy Day 2022- History And Significance

International Literacy Day (ILD) was celebrated for the first time in 1967 and has continued to be observed annually with an intention to understand that literacy, as a value, upholds the dignity and human rights. Although India is focused on the creation of a more literate and sustainable society, literacy challenges continue to plague about 771 million young people and adults even today,

There is a great many of us who are at a disadvantage due to our inability to read a book, or even a menu at a restaurant or the drug name on the medicine strip. The basic inability to read and write cripples us at the most crucial hours. This is a digitally aware world and illiteracy blocks you from the experience that the world offers.

On International Literacy Day, people and organizations put in cumulative efforts to spread literacy. Volunteers, tutor children and adults, donate books to their libraries and even sponsor the education of a student to help them realise their unaddressed potential.

Think tanks, forums for discussion, and fundraisers, are all of the great help here. Certain contemporary issues that bother the literacy scenario are identified and different themes are set based on these findings.

International Literacy Day 2022-Celebrations

Ideas can be endless when it comes to celebrating International Literacy Day. You can choose a theme, and let the participants select any topic and write poetry essays and stories. Games for kids and adults such as Scrabble, Sudoku, crosswords, Brainteaser, and Chess, can help them to exercise logic, make them decisive, and enhance their memory. Further, the habit of reading books can also expand the horizon of their knowledge. Writing can rid you of anxiety and stress. So, encourage the participant to journal his thoughts. This method can also be used to organize thoughts so that you meet your goals. The to-do list allows you to live an organised life. Join a library or a book club as it can help to connect you with like-minded persons. Taking weekend classes, volunteering to teach underprivileged children, and tutoring adults will definitely add meaning to the literacy day celebrations.

Image sources: Pixabay