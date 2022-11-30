Indian Navy Day 2022 Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, Posters, Messages, WhatsApp Status Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Inarguably one of the ten best Naval forces in the world, the Indian Navy always stands with its head held high. It is one of the branches of the Indian Armed Forces which safeguards the country. The other two are the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy.

Known for its famous invocation to Lord Varuna (The Sea God) in the Vedas that was adopted by the Indian Navy which says: "Sham no Varunaha", (meaning: "Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna". ) The navy also has "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below the State Emblem which is included in the Indian Navy's Crest. Indian Navy was patronized in ancient times by none other than Shivaji Raje Bhosle or Shivaji Maharaj, as we all know him.

We have curated some quotes, wishes, messages, FB messages and Whatsapp messages curated for you to share with your loved ones and stay motivated.

"Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism". Happy Indian Navy Day 2022. "A country can be free if it has heroes guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts. Happy Navy day to the icons of patriotism of our country. "On Indian Navy Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it" Here we are, the heroes acknowledging and celebrating it. Happy Navy Day! "We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong" With a heart welling with pride, I send my wishes to you on Happy Navy Day. "A country can be free if it has men guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts." A good navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guarantee of peace. Happy Navy Day to the one who guarantees both to the nation. They sail with valour in their soul and honour in their heart. That is our trigger happy Indian Mariner. Wish you the best Navy Day possible! The saviour of Indian frontiers, we salute the Indian Navy for its exemplary valour and courage. Wishing more power to your elbow, Indian mariner! Happy Navy Day to you. Freedom in mind and words. Pride in our hearts. Memories in our souls. That constitutes a mariner. Happy and inspiring Navy Day! Thank you, the dauntless men of the navy, for safeguarding our marine borders with your invincible spirit and indomitable will. Happy Navy Day! The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood. We convey our respects to you on navy Day! The soldier is in the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one's country. Wishing a Happy Navy Day to the best citizen of our country, War is not just the shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also the shower of blood and bones on both sides. We pay our homage to the patriotism that wells inside you on this illustrious Navy Day! Those who do not appreciate the soldiers and instead pompously talk about peace should try to live a single day without the soldiers. Thanks for speaking the Truth and wish you a momentous Navy Day. We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Here we blow the reveille to our brothers in the Navy on Navy Day!"