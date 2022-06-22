Independence Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

British rule in India began in 1757 and ruled for 100 years, after which we came under the direct rule of the British, which we called "British raj". Indian sepoy mutiny that happened in 1857-58 spiralled into a nationwide revolution during the second world war and this, under the efficient leadership of Gandhi, finally succeeded in liberating Indians out of the clutches of the oppresive colonial rule.

This was achieved through peaceful and nonviolent means, an approach that was never heard of in military parlance across the world. Let us a scroll through the article to know more about this day.

Independence Day 2022: Date

It was the historical day of 15 August 1947, on which sovereign India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru proudly hoisted the tricolour flag on the Red Fort. This day spelt the end of British colonial rule.

Independence Day 2022: History And Significance

What started as a joint stock company with an officially declared name, the British East India Company took over Indian administration gradually and established itself at the helm of Indian political affairs. The British firstly, forced their culture down the throat of unsuspecting Indian populace and as a result, the Indian society experienced a superimposition of western culture and traditions over its traditional mindset. So. It soon led to loss of cultural and political identity for Indians. Common men rose in revolt against the British in spurts and bounds, but it was the battle of Plassey that spread like wildfire, and finally defeated the nefarious political intentions of the British in 1947.

The barbaric customs like Sati were abolished due to the unrelenting efforts of social reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy It took several years for the Indian government to bring down poverty, illiteracy, child marriage, dowry, and bribe to at least a certain level although some of these problems still exist in our social system.

Independence Day 2022: Celebrations

The very mention of Independence Day sends adrenaline rush through the veins of every patriotic Indian. This 76th Independence Day wakes us up to new hopes and realizations as the national flag is unfurled by our Prime minister who addresses the nation in a grand manner. The previous achievements are discussed and new visions for the future are presented in the speech.

The flag-raising ceremonies, drills, and the strains of the anthem sung in chorus, coupled with various cultural events are a common feature seen in state capitals across the country. As the Prime minister's televised speech draws to a close, the parade is conducted by the army personnel, whose thumping and perfectly coordinated steps add a dash of the military vigour and verve to the entire event. Kite flying is another colourful addition to the string of the exciting events on this day.

All government offices, in New Delhi, as a rule, remain fully lit for the entire working session even if this is a declared holiday for them, A commemoration event is organized by the Government at Raj Path in New Delhi which is usually a very well attended event. The national flag is unfurled, and a Twenty-one-gun salute is offered in honour of the occasion. This is followed by a speech by the prime minister after which the national anthem is sung.

The event revisits the courage sacrifice, the peace, the righteousness, the faith, and the valor shown by our predecessors which is represented by our Indian flag. The flag is hoisted, and cultural programmes are arranged in schools, colleges, and universities. People add a dash of the tricolour to their attire and surroundings to indicate their love for the country. Watching and singing patriotic movies and songs are the other past times for this day.

It is time to remember our war veterans, and freedom heroes like Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpath Rai, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Nehru, Matahama Gandhi, Chandra Sekhar Azad, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Their glorious feats are discussed with especially the students, as they are our future rays of hope.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 15:00 [IST]