Happy World Laughter Day 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Jokes And Wishes

'Laughter is the best medicine', no matter how cliche this adage sounds, it is absolutely true and not a joke to say the least! Not only laughter has several health benefits but it is absolutely therapeutic. Therefore, every year, the first Sunday of May is celebrated as the World Laughter Day.

A daily dose of laughter not only relieves you from stress but gives your body and mind the necessary boost which eventually leads to overall well being. Not many know that this day was celebrated for the first time by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the Worldwide Laughter Yoga Management on 10 May 1998.

With little effort, we all can practice simple laughter techniques and capture the spirit of this day. On the occasion of World Laughter Day 2022, let us share some best funny messages, jokes, greetings, quotes, jokes, Images and wishes with your loved ones and tickle their funny bones.

World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Those who are happy inside, their hearts remain healthier. Happy World Laughter Day to you!

Laughter doesn't add wrinkles but glow, so keep smiling always! Happy World Laughter Day to everyone!

'Laugh, and the world laughs with you; Weep, and you weep alone.' On World Laughter Day, let us say hello to a carefree laugh!

On World Laughter Day, let us say hello to a carefree laugh! 'Laughter is the best medicine we must all taste every day to stay healthy.' Happy World Laughter Day.

I wish you and your family a very happy World Laughter Day. May your lives are filled with jokes and laughter.

'Laughter is the Sun that drives winter from the human face.' - Victor Hugo

'A good laugh is sunshine in the house.' - William Thackeray

- William Thackeray As soap is to the body, so laughter is to the soul. Happy World Laughter Day to you!

He who laughs, lasts! - Mary Pettibone Poole

Laughter is very precious but free and all you need to do is share. Happy World Laughter Day!

Let us laugh a bit more and add more time to our lives. Happy World Laughter Day!

A happy face is always pleasant to see, so keep laughing and smiling always.

'Smiles are the soul's kisses.' - Minna Thomas Antrim

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:00 [IST]