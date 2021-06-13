Be A #BlueWarrior! Participate In Josh App's Campaign To Help India's COVID Warriors Pulse oi-Lekhaka

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a threat to humanity, and especially the second wave has been tough for India. As the world comes together to combat the crisis, Dailyhunt's short video app Josh has launched an initiative in aid of the COVID warriors and frontline workers. Called the 'Blue Ribbon Initiative - #IAmABlueWarrior', the fundraiser was launched on June 5 this year and will continue until June 18, 2021.

As a part of the #IAmABlueWarrior campaign, top influencers and celebrities on the Josh app, including rapper Badshah, Faisu, Sameeksha, Adnaan, Vishal, Faiz, Bhavin, Hasnain and Shadan, have been roped in to raise the right voice. They have made awareness videos about Blue Ribbon and helped raise funds for the people fighting COVID-19 on the frontline. Known for their quirky and engaging videos, these viral sensations with millions of followers used their influence for a good cause - the Blue Ribbon.

Some new sensations were also launched with the Blue Ribbon campaign on Josh - a total of 14 dance creators / influencers. These creators went live on the Josh Instagram handle and talked about the Blue Ribbon initiative with the audience and fans. They supported this campaign by participating in Blue Ribbon campaign challenge themes with full enthusiasm.

The 14 dance creator names include Mohak Manghani, Khushbu Singh, Tarun Dancestar, Akanksha Vora, Simran, Prince Gupta, Sonal Bhadauria, Esshanya M, Gang13 Official, Pery Sheetal, Cherry Bomb, Deepak Tulsyan, Sanjana, and Kings United who will be launched and going live today, 13 June 2021. And here's the bonus! There is a famous music composer-producer being launched exclusively on Josh tomorrow, 14 June 2021. So, please stay tuned to the Josh app!

You can be a part of the #IAmABlueWarrior Challenge by creating videos based on the following eight sub-themes:

1. Need for Double Masking

2. Vaccine Awareness

3. Facts of COVID-19

4. Social Distancing

5. Importance of Sanitization

6. COVID-19 Hygiene

7. Stay Home, Stay Safe

8. Oxygen Awareness.

Please use this hashtag in the videos: #IAmABlueWarrior .

Please use the Special Display Picture for the campaign on your Instagram handle.

Click here to be a part of the #IAmABlueWarrior Challenge on Josh app.

What's more! At the beginning of the Blue Ribbon campaign, renowned Indian music composer-singer Clinton Cerejo made a #IAmABlueWarrior anthem for the Josh app titled 'Dil Se Jodein'. The video features many of the top influencers and the song is already very popular on Josh and Instagram!

Watch the Hindi anthem for #IAmABlueWarrior here:

Watch the Kannada anthem for #IAmABlueWarrior here:

Watch the Malayalam anthem for #IAmABlueWarrior here:

Watch the Telugu anthem for #IAmABlueWarrior here:

Watch the Tamil anthem for #IAmABlueWarrior here:

With this special campaign, Josh aims to contribute funds for those affected by the pandemic. The campaign has thus far - in less than a week's time - raised funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore and counting! The final amount will be donated by Josh to the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund.

The campaign has got a very good response through videos created on Instagram using the #IAmABlueWarrior as well as on the Josh app. So, what are you waiting for? Login to Josh app today, participate in the #IAmABlueWarrior Challenge with your video, and do your bit for humanity!

