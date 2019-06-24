Youngsters Are Developing Horns By Excess Use Of Mobile Phones Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

If you have an Indian mum, then you know how your mum relates your excessive use of mobile to all the problems that you have in life! From your headache to your lower grades in academics, all the problems are blamed on mobile phones. But when they learn about the news of actual horns developing in youngsters due to excessive use of mobile phones, wonder how they would react!

Well, it is true that youngsters these days are developing horns on the back of their heads and this is mostly among those who spend too much time looking down at their smartphones and tablets. The scientists reveal that they are growing bony 'spikes' on the backs of their heads and this is a real issue!

According to researchers, people have developed unusual growths called the enlarged external occipital protuberances which are located at the base of the skull.

Initially, this condition was considered to be rare. But now, the bony lumps can be felt with our fingers or they can be seen prominently on bald people.

Describing the condition, it is said that younger people are most likely to develop this bone faster. The research survey reveals that the bumps are most common among youngsters between the ages of 18 to 30. The study was done by the scientists at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

To confirm the discovery, thousands of skulls belonging to people between the ages of 18 to 86 were scanned thoroughly. It is only in the last decade that the researchers found increased number of individuals with the bone protuberance.

Doctors suggest that the reason for this particular bony spike becoming more common these days may be due to the amount of time people spend looking down.

The excess number of hours spent scrolling on smartphones, tablets and laptops put so much strain on the lesser-used parts of the body and due to this, the body parts are actually seen making changes.

The muscles that connect the neck to the back of the head are mostly overused as they try to hold the skull straight. As a result, those muscles get bigger and stronger. This leads the skeleton to grow a new layer of bone which will help to reinforce and widen the area.

The scientists explained that on an average, the EOPs measured 2.6 cm (1 in) in recent times and this was 'significantly larger' than the average measurement taken in 1996.

Well, we hope the future generations do not get evolved with these new horns on their heads.