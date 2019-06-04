ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Words That Do Not Have A Dirty Meaning!

    By Nia

    Words like 'cockchafer or sexangle' can sound offensive, but have you tried to understand the meaning of these words?

    Cockchafer means a breed of the large European beetles from the genus Melolontha. These beetles are destructive to vegetation. On the other hand, sexangle means geometry or a hexagon!

    Understanding the meaning of the words is quite important as there are several words in our dictionary, that have a different meaning to it instead of what it sounds! Here is the list of few words that sound dirty but are actually not. Read on.

    Array

    Assapanick

    This is another name for the flying squirrel in America. The word was initially used by Colonial leader Captain John in his journal in 1606.

    Array

    Aktashite

    Aktashite is the name of a village in Russia that was first discovered in the year 1968. The term is used for a rare mineral composure of arsenic, copper, and mercury minerals.

    Array

    Boobyalla

    Boobyalla is the name of a former shipping port in Northern Tasmania. Also, the word is also an Aborigine name for the wattlebird, which is one of a family of honeyeaters of Australia.

    Array

    Bumfiddler

    The word Bumfiddler means to pollute or spoil something, especially by scribbling or drawing on a document to make it look invalid. A bumfiddler is someone who does this intentionally.

    Array

    Clatterfart

    Clatterfart is all about gossip or being a blabbermouth. According to a Tudor dictionary published in 1552, the word clatterfart meant someone who "wyl disclose anye light secreate".

    Array

    Cock-bell

    A cock-bell means a small handbell. It is also a type of wildflower which grows in the spring. The word is also derived from the word coque, which is a French word for a seashell.

    Array

    Dik-dik

    Dik-dik is one of the smallest antelopes in all of Africa. It stands a little more than a foot tall at the shoulder.

    Array

    Dreamhole

    The word dreamhole is a small slit or opening made in the wall of a building. This is generally made to let in sunlight or fresh air. The word was also once used to refer to holes in watchtowers used by the guards.

    Array

    Sexfoiled

    The term sexfoiled dates back to the Middle English period. It is an old-fashioned name for a leaf or a petal. The sexfoil is a six-leaved plant or flower or an ornament that incorporates six leaves or lobes.

    More DICTIONARY News

    Read more about: dictionary
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue