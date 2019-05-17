ENGLISH

    She Went For A Massage And Was Watched By A Man In A Livestream Video!

    By

    With technology improving on a daily basis, the means of cheating people have also went to a different level.

    Here is one case of a woman who had apparently gone to a salon for a massage, but she found out that she was being filmed while a half-naked man watched on the other side.

    Woman Who Went For A Massage Was Watched By A Man In A Livestream Video!

    Check out the details of the entire episode.

    Her Entire Session Was Livestreamed

    The woman whose identity was not revealed told in a report that she discovered that her massage session was livestreamed to a man.

    She Was Totally Unaware Of Being Recorded

    The woman revealed that she suddenly noticed the camera of an iPhone X pointing at her. Apparently, it came to notice when the woman heard noise from the other end of the phone.

    The Staff Revealed...

    When the furious woman questioned the staff, the spa employee claimed that the mobile phone was connected to a video call. On further checking the phone and she saw a man naked from the waist up on the other end.

    The Owners Wanted To Settle The Matter

    The woman shared the entire incident online and claimed that the shop tried to settle the matter with £2,256 but she was not convinced as she sought a larger compensation.

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
