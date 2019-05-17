Just In
- 30 min ago 12 Foods That Fight Halitosis (Bad Breath)
- 38 min ago Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Made The Most Stunning Red Carpet Appearance On The Day Three?
- 2 hrs ago Boss Lady, Quirky, Or Romantic: Which Cannes Look And Outfit Of Deepika's Wooed You The Most?
- 2 hrs ago Home Remedies Using Lemon To Combat Various Hair Problems
Don't Miss
- Movies Not Vikrant Massey, This Actor Was First Offered The Role Of Deepika Padukone's Lover In Chhapaak!
- Sports Captains conclave: DRS in Ranji Trophy, dropping coin toss mooted
- News Full majority govt has benefits says Modi in first presser since 2014
- Technology Redmi Note 7S live image and camera samples emerge online
- Finance Digital Wallets, NBFCs May Soon Be Able To Access Aadhaar Based e-KYC
- Automobiles Toyota Drop Teaser Video Ahead Of Glanza Launch — Dealers Taking Unofficial Bookings
- Education Odisha 10th Result To Be Released On May 20: Check Important Information Prior To Release
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
She Went For A Massage And Was Watched By A Man In A Livestream Video!
With technology improving on a daily basis, the means of cheating people have also went to a different level.
Here is one case of a woman who had apparently gone to a salon for a massage, but she found out that she was being filmed while a half-naked man watched on the other side.
Check out the details of the entire episode.
Her Entire Session Was Livestreamed
The woman whose identity was not revealed told in a report that she discovered that her massage session was livestreamed to a man.
She Was Totally Unaware Of Being Recorded
The woman revealed that she suddenly noticed the camera of an iPhone X pointing at her. Apparently, it came to notice when the woman heard noise from the other end of the phone.
The Staff Revealed...
When the furious woman questioned the staff, the spa employee claimed that the mobile phone was connected to a video call. On further checking the phone and she saw a man naked from the waist up on the other end.