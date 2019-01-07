Woman Who Was In Coma For 14 Years Became Pregnant

Leaving your loved one in the hospital while they are admitted is often a concern to the family members as several cases of sexual assaults and a lot more events do take place, especially in cases of people who cannot speak or reveal about the abuse.

There are several cases of people, kids and teenagers being sexually exploited, especially when they are under drug examination in hospitals.

Here is one such case of a woman who was raped and her case was not known until she gave birth!

Check out the bizarre case...