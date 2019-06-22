Woman Smears Her Period Blood On Face For Spiritual Healing Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Being weird to gain fame is the new trend. Performing stunts or even trying out something that could fetch you views and likes are a regular scene on social media.

This is one such case of a young woman who is also a self-proclaimed blood witch who is currently enjoying her share of fame by praising the period blood!

Chloe Isidora is an Instagrammer who loves posting about her regular chores. She is also an expert in Shamanism, Crystalline Consciousness and Herbalism, where she is on a mission to connect women to their menstrual cycles.

She uses the power of social media to debunk a few taboos about periods which is considered to be the life-giving time of the month as well. She does a ritual every month, where she is seen connecting with her womb while she bleeds.

She uses a menstrual cup so that she can use her own blood. She later applies the menstrual blood to her face. She reveals that by doing so she can have greater love and respect for her body. She often posts selfies with period blood wiped onto her forehead and her cheeks on her Instagram account.

People have been inboxing her with rude messages and they call her 'crazy'. She also released a video explaining about why she feels her menstrual ritual is so powerful. She even hopes that sharing her experiences will take down the shame and silence around menstruation.

Talking about her actions she claimed that she has taken the initiative towards 'full empowerment to women.' She justifies it by saying it is her 'birthright'.

Despite getting the hate and negative comments, Isidora revealed in a press note that she will still continue her desire to connect women to their menstrual cycles.

If you are a social blogger, you will realise that she is not the only one who's been posting messages about period blood. There are other bloggers too.

An Instagrammer named Demetra Nyx had also used her own period blood to share messages of female empowerment. She even wrote slogans like 'Shame Less' on her thighs with her menstrual blood.