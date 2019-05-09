She Tried To Sell Her Husband’s Avenger’s Toy Collection Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People who love action movies are mostly emotionally connected to the fictional characters so much so that they may even faint while they watch their favourite star die!

Here is one such case of a man who loves Avengers so much so that despite being 40 years old he loves to play with the toys that he had purchased.

Check out what happened when his wife decided to sell the Avenger's toy collection when the husband was away!

He Bought The Toys After Watching The Movie This man from Hong Kong man is in his forties. He decided to buy a few Iron Man action toys after he watched Avengers: Endgame. His Wife Was Displeased With His Hobby His wife disliked his hobby of collecting the Avengers' toys that she decided to sell them online. She waited for the right opportunity to sell the toys. Her Post Read Once her husband was away for a few days, she took the opportunity to sell the Avenger's toy collection online for a cheaper cost. Her post read,"My husband became obsessed after watching Avengers: Endgame and every day after work, he comes home with one or two boxes of these action figures. He's already in his forties but still acting like a child. The house is already small enough, but he insists on bringing more of these figurines home. Please help me clear off these figurines, best if it can be sold within these few days as my husband is not home." The Netizens Were Furious With The Post When people read the post she received a lot of backlash from netizens across the world. Some claimed that she was being dishonest with her husband, while others revealed that her husband should divorce her. We wonder what happened to the couple since the woman deleted her post. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.