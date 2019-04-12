Man Puts Himself Through X-Ray Machine At Airport Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

It is not necessary that an individual needs to be updated with the latest gadgets and instruments that function.

Here is a perfect example of an innocent man who did not understand the functioning of the X-ray machine and rather went inside the machine and came out!

The confused Russian traveller is seen entering a baggage scanner along with his bag. In the video, the man appears to be confused after crossing the metal detector frame.

Within no time, the young man turns back and enters the baggage scanner, that is placed right next to the metal detector frame along with his bag. In no time, he came out from the other side of the baggage scanner.

As seen in the video, the security official at the scene who was monitoring the scanner seemed to be shocked after the man stepped down from the metal rollers.

The video was shared online and since then it has gone viral and received some hilarious reactions.

The Video