Teen Fooled Her Mum With Her Pregnancy And Shared The Story With The World

Fooling our parents and enjoying their reactions can be priceless, especially when you hoax them with some life-changing decisions.

It becomes easy to fool them if you have started to have an independent life as they tend to believe anything that you say (at least for that moment).

Here is a funny conversation that a Nigerian girl had with her mum that she shared on Reddit.

In the conversation, the teen is seen telling her mum about missing her periods for a month.

The innocent mum asks her what 'test' she went through when the girl admits that she did a test to check for pregnancy.

This is when the mum loses her cool and keeps calling the girl 'Moye' while she is seen enjoying her mum's reaction.

Go ahead and read the entire conversation and we bet you will totally relate this to the reaction that your mum would have given if you had pranked her on this topic!

