ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shocking Video Shows Man Getting Biggest Clump Of Earwax Removed

    By Nia

    It's rightly said that cleanliness is next to godliness. Being neat and clean can keep you away from diseases and other illnesses.

    Removing your earwax is one of the most tedious and delicate things to do as using earbuds can be risky since it can push the wax deeper into the ears.

    earwax

    Here is one such case of a patient who's ears were almost blocked with the wax that was as long as the average size of the entire ear canal!

    Check out the details.

    Stomach-churning footage has been shared by an audiologist where he is seen extracting a huge chunk of ear wax from a patient's ear.

    Neel Raithatha, the audiologist from Leicester, UK, was stunned when he finally removed the huge block of wax from the patient's ear.

    In the video, both the doctor and his patient, could be heard gasping after removing the chunk of wax, which measured a whopping 2.5cm - the entire length of an average ear canal!

    Apparently, the wax blockage had left the patient, scared to fly on planes, for fear of the pressure causing pain in his ears.

    In the video, it is seen that the doctor scrapes away the layers of wax until the ear canal is finally cleared. He, later, uses a cup suction to remove the remaining chunk of wax in one entire piece.

    The whole procedure was performed via an endoscope as the doctor examined the patient's inner ear cavity.

    Mr Raithatha, the medic, who performed this procedure has over 43,000 subscribers on YouTube and is also popularly known as the "Wax Whisperer".

    Check out the bizarre video of the wax removal here.

    More News

    Read more about: bizarre story
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue