Woman Claims Her Mobile Phone Burned 500 Holes In Her Eyes Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Technology can be harmful in its own way and this case proves it all! This is a sad but a true incident and will make us think twice the next time we increase the brightness of our phones.

A woman who was left blinded after she used her phone on maximum brightness for two years!

Check out the details of this case.

She Was Using The Phone On Maximum Screen Brightness Chen, a secretary by profession, had apparently turned her phone up to maximum screen brightness when she was using the phone. She had done this when she was using the phone outside and she did not turn it down for two years. She Was Diagnosed With 500 Holes In Her Eyes! The woman who is 25-year-old goes by the name Chen, and hails from Taiwan. She revealed that she has over 500 holes in her eyes after using her phone on maximum brightness for two years. She Had Excessive Pain In Her Eyes She visited the doctors when she experienced excessive pain in both her eyes. On examination, doctors found that her left cornea was congested with blood and her eyesight was permanently damaged. She Is Under Treatment Even though doctors claimed that her eyes had a permanent damage, Chen was given a steroid treatment to try and fix the problem, and the doctors claim that her eyes showed signs of improvement after three days.