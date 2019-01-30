Pictures That Were Taken Just Before Disaster Struck

Some pictures do not need an explanation as they talk on their own. Some of the pictures are epic as they have been captured just moments before tragedy struck.
Here, in this article, we bring in some of the most viral pictures that have been caught on camera just before tragedy struck.
These epic moments are gold as these will leave you in splits while some seem to be really scary.
Check them out...
The Flying Guy!
This guy has nothing to do with his motorcycle as it looks like he is trying to fly!
When This Photographer Was Shot At Directly
This young guy has a great aim! But we pity the poor cameraman as we are sure it broke the lens with the ball impact!
Most Read: He Posted Pics Of A Cheating Girlfriend & It's Gone Viral!
Cheap Glass Or Cheap Beer?
Holy crap! There was so much beer that got wasted here! Blame the glasses :(
Listen To Your Grandma!
The next time your grandma stops you from riding the ATV, do listen to her!
The Belly Jump!
Wonder how painful this jump was!
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rahul Gandhi Learns From Modi: Promise First, Promise Big
-
- ICC T20 World Cup 2020 — Full schedule
- Budget 2019 — A Look At Populist Measures Already Announced In Two Months
- This Android TV Will Cost You Only Rs. 4,999; Launch On January 30
- List Of Worst-Selling Cars In India Topped By Fiat Linea — Is Your Car On The List?
- Scientific Or Supernatural? Come Explore The Freaky Places Of The Country
- Kartik, Sunny, Tiger At Daboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch
- This Guy Died After Eating Leftover Spaghetti