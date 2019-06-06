Did You Know These Pets Are Banned Around The World? Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Did you know that the pet that you own can be a banned animal in some other part of the world?

While you think it is not fair to ban these animals as pets, one needs to understand that the animals are banned as pets for a reason. One reason could be to balance the ecosystem or even to keep the locals safe from the dangerous pets that walk around freely.

With several animals being banned, it is important that you keep a track of the list of animals that are banned around the world, especially if you are someone who travels with your pet.

Ferrets These musky mammals are banned pets in California, Washington, D.C., New York City. They are also banned in the rabies-free state of Hawaii. Hamsters Hamsters are cute little furballs that have become a favourite pet in recent times. Unfortunately, they are banned in California and Hawaii. The reason for banning them is believed to be how easy and quickly a population of hamsters can get out of control and possibly even damage crops if they escape into the wild. Bengal Cats These hybrid cats are believed to impact the endemic bird populations or even be dangerous to humans as well. Even though the breed has been around since the 1960s, these cats as pets are banned in several states and cities of India. Hermit Crabs Hermit crabs are said to carry parasites and they negatively impact the native crabs and other crustaceans. Hence they are banned in Hawaii. Pit Bulls Pit bulls are mostly banned in many countries throughout the world. This is due to the laws that were spurred by the deadly attacks and deaths done by this breed of dogs. Hedgehogs Hedgehogs are illegal in places like Maine, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and also New York City. Skunks Skunks have been kept as domesticated pets for over 60 years. But this pet has been banned in several states of the USA. As a result, only 17 states allow the animal to be used as a pet. Owls Owning a pet owl is considered to be illegal in the United States and other countries as well. On the other hand, there are some countries that issue permits to individuals to keep owls only on the basis that necessary training and proper facilities are provided to the pet. Monkeys About 4,500 primates are privately owned in the UK alone, yet the animal is banned in many countries across the world. So did you find your favourite pet on the list?