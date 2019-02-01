ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

He Dated A Cockroach Called Lisa For A Year And Ate Her When She Died

By

Some stories make us wonder if they are fantasy or they happened for real and this story of a young man loving a cockroach might creep you out.

This is an unusual love story of a young man with a cockroach and how eventually there was an end to their relationship.

Cockroach

Check out the details of this bizarre story that will make you feel cringy when you learn the details of this unusual love story...

Array

This Relationship Can Be Called ‘Sex Pest’!

Yuma Shinohara gives a new meaning to the words ‘sex pest' when he confessed that he was dating a cockroach named ‘Lisa' for a year and he was obsessed about having sex with her.

Most Read: WTF!! The Next Big Superfood Is COCKROACH MILK!

Array

He Confessed About His Fantasy About Love

Yuma called the bug his "first love" and claimed that even though the relationship was platonic, he fantasised about bedding his love in either way where he imagined himself to be of insect-size or with Lisa being human-size.

Array

Their Love Was Going Strong Until Lisa Died!

He claimed that no human girl was as "hot" as Lisa! He further added that they were "100 per cent serious" about each other. Until one fine day when Lisa died, and the worst happened as Yuma ate her!

Most Read: The World's Weirdest Lovemaking Laws

Array

He Ate Her As He Was An Entomophagist

Yuma is an entomophagist by profession which means that he advocates and practices eating insects as an alternative to meat for environmental reasons. Yuma is also well known for organising a bug-eating contest in his native, Japan.

More About Lisa - The COCKROACH!

Yuma revealed details about Lisa. He claimed that she was an African farm-reared cockroach and that he believed they could communicate with each other. Once she died and he consumed her, he said that now Lisa lives in his heart and body as well!

What do you think of this unusual story? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: viral stories viral news funny
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue