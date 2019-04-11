A Japanese Device Has Made Breastfeeding Possible To Fathers Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

If you think that feeding the newborn baby is the task of the mother, then you would be surprised to know that a father can feed the newborn baby as well!

Here in this article, we are sharing details about a device that Japanese have invented and this will help you to connect with your baby and you can feed the baby with the device.

Check out the details of the same.

The Product To Feed The Babies Was Launched The product was launched by Dentsu manufacturers. It is a wearable device that resembles breasts and it holds milk or formula. The Device Is Called... This unique device is called as the ‘Father's Nursing Assistant.' According to reports, the device was showcased at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. The Functioning Of The Device The device allows the dads to feed their baby like how the mothers would. Using the device is also believed to promote skin-to-skin contact between the dads and their offsprings. So How Does The Device Work According to the device functioning, one of the fake breast holds the milk and the other breast has the nipple. Apart from this, the device does not just feed the baby, but it also tracks the data about the baby's nursing sessions and the entire info can be retrieved using a smartphone.