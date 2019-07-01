Woman Spents $280,000 On Surgeries After Being Called ‘Ugly’ By Her Mum Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

When you revisit the pictures of your adolescent days you would realise how weird you looked. But you would agree to the fact that with age, you have learned to groom yourself to become the best version of yourself.

But what happens when you learn that your own mum hates your look while you are still young? It surely does impact your life to such an extent that you will either get depressed or do something that will change your life forever!

This is what happened to a woman in Japan who shared her story on national television.

Tsubaki is a 39-year-old former hostess and model who hails from Japan. She shared her story on a national television show and revealed that she has spent over $280,000 on various cosmetic surgeries that she has undergone for the last 21 years.

She revealed that she had a troubled childhood and explained how she became traumatised after her mother revealed to her that she was never satisfied with her daughter's looks.

She added that she managed to pay for her first cosmetic surgery with her savings. Since she was one of the most popular hostesses in Hokkaido, she earned quite a lot of money which she later used for her surgeries.

She underwent various surgeries on different parts of the body. From jaw, mouth and nose reconstruction, to even constant fillers and face lifting processes, she has undergone hundreds of procedures over the last 21 years.

The latest cosmetic procedure that she has undergone is called as the Intima Laser. She revealed it cost her $1,500.

The 39-year-old revealed that earlier plastic surgery was considered to be a taboo in Japan. She revealed that people frowned upon her looks after the surgical procedures. Since she wanted to change her appearance, she didn't care about what anyone thought or said.

After undergoing so many surgeries, Tsubaki claimed that she still loves working as a model. She is also known as an aspiring influencer.

