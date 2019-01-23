ENGLISH

‘JanuHAIRY Trend’ Is Making Women Go Crazy On Social Media

Each day we see people trying out some of the craziest things, and this is one such crazy trend that has now become a viral trend over the Internet.

A woman has gained popularity with her stint of colouring her armpit hair to rainbow colours, and this step was taken by her to make women become bolder of accepting their own body hair.

Women Are Colouring Their Armpit Hair

Check out the trend of JanuHAIRY that most women are following now...

Array

Emrald Jade Was 20 When She Decided To Stop Shaving

Emerald Jade is a 24-year old woman from Arkansas who decided to get rid of her habit of shaving her body hair. Since she used to shave, it left her with an irritant skin. Hence, when turned 20 she decided to stop shaving it, and this was when the idea of starting a trend struck her mind.

Array

She Initially Coloured Her Hair For Fun

She had initially started colouring her armpits for fun and as time passed by she became more confident and empowered. This year she dyed her hair bright pink to celebrate the movement JanuHAIRY.

Array

The Movement Of JanuHAIRY Was Initially Started By

The trend of JanuHAIRY was started by a student named ‘Laura Jackson' of Warwickshire. Apparently, she launched the JanuHAIRY movement earlier this month. The main motto of this movement/trend is to normalise body hair and encourage women to grow out their own.

Array

She Hopes To Reduce The Stigma

She hopes to reduce the stigma of women fighting with body hair that she believes comes with women embracing their body hair.

What do you think? Will her movement make a difference? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

