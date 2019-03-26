He Stripped Naked While Boarding The Flight As He Wanted To Feel More 'Aerodynamic' Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People can go to any extend to become famous and get the attention that they have been craving.

One such is this case of a man who stripped at the airport because he wanted to feel more aerodynamic.

Check out on what happened with him below.

He Passed Through The Check-In All Dressed A 38-year-old man tried to board a plane at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. The man apparently passed through the check-in while being completely clothed. Once he entered, he stripped and ran towards the plane. He Was Not Drunk When the man was investigated, it was found out that he was not drunk. He was later caught by the ground staff at the airport for breaking rules. He Was Handcuffed While Still Naked The man was still naked while the cops handcuffed him on the floor with police standing around him. He was later inquired as to why he chose to strip down to his birthday suit. He Believed His Clothes Were A Hurdle! The man claimed that he wanted to feel more aerodynamic and his clothes would be a hurdle in this experience. Hence he decided to take them off.