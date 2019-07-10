ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa Govt To Make HIV Test Mandatory Before Marriage

    By

    Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister said that the state government is planning on making HIV tests compulsory for couples before marriage. The state government aims to bring a legislation for the ruling. The decision comes four months prior to the World Aids Day, a united opportunity that fights against HIV and raises awareness on the issue.

    "The plan is to take the HIV test mandatory for couples before registration of marriage in Goa," said the Health Minister [1] .

    HIV Test Mandatory Before Marriage

    Considering the number of HIV cases reported in the year 2018 in Goa, the legislation is expected to make a positive shift in the rising numbers. According to the data provided by the Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS), a total number of 220 cases were reported from January to September where 25 cases developed AIDS, resulting in the death of 19 people [2] .

    Vishwajit Rane asserted that the proposal was being investigated by the Law Department, and if or when cleared, the law will be introduced to the upcoming monsoon Legislative Assembly session immediately; which will begin by 15 July.

    "If it is cleared by the Department soon, then we will table the law in the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly," Rane said.

    If made mandatory, the ruling can contribute towards improving the declining number of HIV cases - which can be attributed to the awareness programs and targeted interventions planned out by various NGOs in Goa.

    Similar legislation was put forth in 2006 by the Congress-led government's Health Minister Dayanand Narvekar but was met with several oppositions, resulting in it being discarded.

    View Article References
    1. [1] Press Trust Of India. (2019, July 10). Goa Govt Likely to Make HIV Test Mandatory before Marriage. Retrieved from, https://www.news18.com/news/india/goa-govt-likely-to-make-hiv-test-mandatory-before-marriage-2224259.html
    2. [2] GSACS (Goa State AIDS Control Society). 2017. HIV/AIDS in Goa. Retrieved September 12, 2013, from http://goasacs.nic.in/goa-HIV-data2010.pdf

    More GOA News

    Read more about: goa government hiv
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue