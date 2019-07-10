Goa Govt To Make HIV Test Mandatory Before Marriage Pulse oi-Amritha K

Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister said that the state government is planning on making HIV tests compulsory for couples before marriage. The state government aims to bring a legislation for the ruling. The decision comes four months prior to the World Aids Day, a united opportunity that fights against HIV and raises awareness on the issue.

"The plan is to take the HIV test mandatory for couples before registration of marriage in Goa," said the Health Minister [1] .

Considering the number of HIV cases reported in the year 2018 in Goa, the legislation is expected to make a positive shift in the rising numbers. According to the data provided by the Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS), a total number of 220 cases were reported from January to September where 25 cases developed AIDS, resulting in the death of 19 people [2] .

Vishwajit Rane asserted that the proposal was being investigated by the Law Department, and if or when cleared, the law will be introduced to the upcoming monsoon Legislative Assembly session immediately; which will begin by 15 July.

"If it is cleared by the Department soon, then we will table the law in the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly," Rane said.

If made mandatory, the ruling can contribute towards improving the declining number of HIV cases - which can be attributed to the awareness programs and targeted interventions planned out by various NGOs in Goa.

Similar legislation was put forth in 2006 by the Congress-led government's Health Minister Dayanand Narvekar but was met with several oppositions, resulting in it being discarded.

View Article References [1] Press Trust Of India. (2019, July 10). Goa Govt Likely to Make HIV Test Mandatory before Marriage. Retrieved from, https://www.news18.com/news/india/goa-govt-likely-to-make-hiv-test-mandatory-before-marriage-2224259.html [2] GSACS (Goa State AIDS Control Society). 2017. HIV/AIDS in Goa. Retrieved September 12, 2013, from http://goasacs.nic.in/goa-HIV-data2010.pdf