    Unique Garlic Peeling Hack Is Blowing People's Minds

    By Nia

    Every time a new hack is shared online, it goes viral in no time as it takes just a few tweets to make it big and famous. One such trick of peeling garlic is going viral. For people who love cooking, these easy tricks can help wrap up their work easily.

    Tasks like peeling garlic cloves can be both painstaking and time-consuming as well. Guess that is one of the main reasons why this video of a garlic peeling hack is going all kinds of viral and the idea has become famous!

    Garlic Peeling

    This unique garlic peeling hack was shared by a Twitter user named '@VPestilenZ'. The tweet read, "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!"

    In the video, the individual is seen sticking a knife into a garlic clove and pulling out the garlic cloves easily as it leaves behind the peel. This easy trick is a perfect method as the person's hands does not get sticky and it doesn't involve struggling to hold the tiny cloves in place!

    Well, watch the tweet and see on how the Internet has given it a huge thumbs up.

    Take a look at the viral video below.

    Since the time the hack video was being shared online, it is said that the video has been viewed more than 21 million times and it has been bombarded with tonnes of comments thanking the original poster.

    Here are some of the reactions of some of the netizens after watching the original tweet.

    Among the several million admirers famous personalities like the model and chef Chrissy Teigen and United States' Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez have even shared and commented on this unique hack video!

    After watching this tweet, let us know whether you would be trying this garlic peeling hack at home.

