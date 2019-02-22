ENGLISH

    Cringe Photoshop Fails That Will Leave You Shocked

    By

    There are several images on the Internet that will make you realise that you you can do better photoshop or editing.

    Some of these pictures will make you cringe while some will leave you in splits as the results are hilarious!

    Here are some of the most cringe images that you will find on the Internet. Check them out and have a hearty laugh!

    Was The Editor Keen On Showing The Print Design?

    Now, *this* is what a real woman looks like! Well, we pity the poor lady!

    What’s With The Thigh Gap?

    Well! We let you to decide if a thigh gap should look like this!

    Was This Edit Done To Match The Waist?

    Looks like the editor wished to match the waist by enhancing the perfect butt!

    Did They Forget Her Leg?

    Wait! Looks like the editor decided to erase one of the legs of the model!

    Find Out What’s Wrong Here!

    Clue! Check the woman's right arm!

    Why Only Women?

    This picture makes me question why all edits are done on women and not men!

    We Bet You Cringed!

    Well, looks like the butt must defy gravity!

    Wish to see such more interesting images? Check our section as we bring you some of the viral stories.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
