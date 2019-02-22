For Quick Alerts
Cringe Photoshop Fails That Will Leave You Shocked
oi-Syeda Farah Noor
There are several images on the Internet that will make you realise that you you can do better photoshop or editing.
Some of these pictures will make you cringe while some will leave you in splits as the results are hilarious!
Here are some of the most cringe images that you will find on the Internet. Check them out and have a hearty laugh!
Was The Editor Keen On Showing The Print Design?
Now, *this* is what a real woman looks like! Well, we pity the poor lady!
Was This Edit Done To Match The Waist?
Looks like the editor wished to match the waist by enhancing the perfect butt!
Comments
Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
