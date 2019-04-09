ENGLISH

    She Claimed To Have Swapped 5000 Babies In Maternity Ward For Fun

    By

    What if you wake up one fine day and realise that you are not like the rest of your siblings and your parents telling you about being swapped at the hospital turns out to be a true story?

    Sounds crazy right? But imagine if a nurse confesses that she has swapped babies in the hospital for fun?

    Did Nurse Really Swap 5000 Babies In Maternity Ward?

    Well, this is the true case of a woman claiming that she swapped over 5000 babies in a hospital.

    Check out the details of the same.

    Array

    The Nurse Made A Confession

    According to the reports, the nurse/midwife named Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa was suffering from terminal cancer and she had purportedly made a shocking confession.

    Array

    She Claimed She Swapped Babies

    Sh claimed that during her tenure she had swapped over 5,000 babies just for fun. This was while she was serving her contract at University Teaching Hospital in Zambia. She revealed that she had swapped over 5,000 babies between 1983 and 1995.

    Array

    She Confessed After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

    The woman claimed that she made this confession now since she is suffering from terminal cancer and does not wish to rot in hell in the afterlife. The post regarding her confession created quite an uproar in social media after it went viral.

    Array

    She Did This For Fun!

    The woman further claimed that she had sinned against God and believed that she was the reason for the divorce of many faithful couples who had undergone DNA tests. She also revealed that she was being used by a demon for doing such a heinous crime.

    Array

    The Fact About The Whole Case

    The hospital had to release a statement about the claims made by the woman and confirmed that the news spread by the woman was nothing but a made-up story and they also revealed that there was no nurse named Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa and she never served in their hospital as per the records.

    We wonder what kick the woman got by making such a claim. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news fact
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
