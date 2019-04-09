She Claimed To Have Swapped 5000 Babies In Maternity Ward For Fun Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

What if you wake up one fine day and realise that you are not like the rest of your siblings and your parents telling you about being swapped at the hospital turns out to be a true story?

Sounds crazy right? But imagine if a nurse confesses that she has swapped babies in the hospital for fun?

Well, this is the true case of a woman claiming that she swapped over 5000 babies in a hospital.

The Nurse Made A Confession According to the reports, the nurse/midwife named Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa was suffering from terminal cancer and she had purportedly made a shocking confession. She Claimed She Swapped Babies Sh claimed that during her tenure she had swapped over 5,000 babies just for fun. This was while she was serving her contract at University Teaching Hospital in Zambia. She revealed that she had swapped over 5,000 babies between 1983 and 1995. She Confessed After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer The woman claimed that she made this confession now since she is suffering from terminal cancer and does not wish to rot in hell in the afterlife. The post regarding her confession created quite an uproar in social media after it went viral. She Did This For Fun! The woman further claimed that she had sinned against God and believed that she was the reason for the divorce of many faithful couples who had undergone DNA tests. She also revealed that she was being used by a demon for doing such a heinous crime. The Fact About The Whole Case The hospital had to release a statement about the claims made by the woman and confirmed that the news spread by the woman was nothing but a made-up story and they also revealed that there was no nurse named Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa and she never served in their hospital as per the records. We wonder what kick the woman got by making such a claim.