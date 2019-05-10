ENGLISH

    Scary Video Of Boy’s Reflection In Mirror Leaves Netizens Baffled

    By

    People capture some of the creepiest things that happen around us which are generally not seen by the human eye.

    Especially, the paranormal activities that are captured often become a topic a debate where people discuss its authenticity.

    Dad Shares Scary Video Of His Son’s Reflection In The Mirror

    Here is one such case of a man who shared a video of his son and claimed that he sees a scary reflection of the kid in the mirror.

    Check the details of the entire episode.

    Array

    It Was Supposed To Be A Regular Video

    When the couple were capturing their son's video, they realised that there was something wrong with the reflection of their child, and they decided to recheck the video.

    Array

    The Man Shared The Video Online

    The man shared the video online and stated,"I was enjoying myself, playing PUBG, when my wife asked me to go get my son. I thought there was nothing but once I saw the video, I was scared!"

    In The Video It Is Seen That...

    In the video it is seen that as soon as the son turns to look at his mum, his reflection in the mirror starts staring directly at the camera and its eye colour changes to pitch black, before turning normal again!

    Array

    Chill Guys, The Video Was Edited!

    While people had mixed reactions watching the video, we here to break the bubble. The video was apparently edited by the dad who is a videographer by profession.

    Must say, it does look scary though!

    What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    viral stories viral news
    Friday, May 10, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
