Scary Video Of Boy’s Reflection In Mirror Leaves Netizens Baffled Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People capture some of the creepiest things that happen around us which are generally not seen by the human eye.

Especially, the paranormal activities that are captured often become a topic a debate where people discuss its authenticity.

Here is one such case of a man who shared a video of his son and claimed that he sees a scary reflection of the kid in the mirror.

Check the details of the entire episode.

It Was Supposed To Be A Regular Video When the couple were capturing their son's video, they realised that there was something wrong with the reflection of their child, and they decided to recheck the video. The Man Shared The Video Online The man shared the video online and stated,"I was enjoying myself, playing PUBG, when my wife asked me to go get my son. I thought there was nothing but once I saw the video, I was scared!" Tengah syok main pubg, tiba-tiba orang rumah panggil suruh ambik anak. Ingat ade ape lah, bila tengok video ni balik haish seram! pic.twitter.com/IYUhfJ9axL — Nasrullah Napi (@NasrullahNapi) April 27, 2019 In The Video It Is Seen That... In the video it is seen that as soon as the son turns to look at his mum, his reflection in the mirror starts staring directly at the camera and its eye colour changes to pitch black, before turning normal again! Chill Guys, The Video Was Edited! While people had mixed reactions watching the video, we here to break the bubble. The video was apparently edited by the dad who is a videographer by profession. Must say, it does look scary though! What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.