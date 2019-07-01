Couple Names Their Son ‘Google’ For This Reason Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Naming the baby can be a huge task, especially when you and your partner do not have the same taste. You try to choose the most unique and uncommon name for the baby and it gets trickier as you dig deeper.

Recently, a couple from Indonesia has hit the headlines after they decided to name their son after the most popular search engine in the world, Google!

Check out the details.

A couple named Ella Karin, 27, and husband Andi Cahya Saputra, 31, had welcomed their baby boy in November 2018. But they hit the headlines after they chose a bizarre name for their baby boy.

The boy was named 'Google' by his parents. The parents hope that their son will become a 'useful' human just like Google!

Andi revealed that he always wanted to give his son a name that was inspired by technology. He was doing his research since his wife was seven months pregnant.

He further revealed that he was considering different names like "Windows, iPhone, Microsoft and to not to miss even iOS!" Well, the list does not end there as he also had a list of more traditional names like the Albar Dirgantara Putra!

However, when the kid was born, the proud father decided to name him just Google, without a surname.

Though the name was not welcomed by the family members, the father revealed that it took a while for them including the boy's mum to accept it and get accustomed to the bizarre name.

Since the boy's mum was a little hesitant initially, she claimed that she would tell people that the boy's name was 'baby boy.' It took 3 months for her to accept the name and that is when they revealed it to people around.

Andi claims that the name Google has its own important meaning. He hopes that his son can 'help' a lot of people and at the same time also be 'a useful person' for others.

Talking about the name, the father said that he refused to give the toddler any surname as it would dilute the 'essence' of the name.

Now that is a crazy name a kid could ever get! What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.