ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A Circus Uses 3D Hologram To Display Animal Stunts

    By Nia

    Circuses across the world have always faced accusations of animal cruelty for years from different animal rights organisations like PETA and many more. Several places and countries have banned animals from performing in circuses.

    According to a recent report, a circus in Germany is becoming a huge hit after it adopted a unique way to run their business and run the shows.

    3D Hologram

    A famous circus troup named Roncalli decided to completely eliminate the possibility for unfair treatment of circus animals and came up with their unique concept of using 3D hologram of animals instead of the real animals!

    As per the reports, this Germany-based circus was founded in the year 1976 by Bernhard Paul and Andre Heller.

    3D Hologram

    The whole idea for using the 3D hologram technology struck director Bernhard Paul's mind when he was watching the 2018 NFL Super Bowl halftime show. Apparently, he was impressed with the concept of Justin Timberlake performing onstage with a holographic rendering of Prince mesmerised him.

    This was the time when Circus Roncalli did not feature any of the live animals in their shows. Paul believed that using holographic images could be the best way to have the best of both worlds!

    3D Hologram

    To get the dream circus concept, it took a while as the project needed 11 projectors to create the perfect holograms. Using this technique the spectators get to see an entire 360 degree view of the show.

    Paul revealed that it also took a team of 15 designers and software engineers to design the entire show. While the 3D hologram is not restricted to just a few acts of animals, the show also features horses that stampede around the circus ring, elephants who are seen performing tricks and not to forget, it even features some fish as well!

    3D Hologram

    Apart from the 3D show, there are several other regular performances that keep the circus crowd entertained. With technology bloom, it is nice to see that a circus is adopting new ways to make sure that no animals are harmed in the show.

    The good news is that most of the circuses are implementing this new technology in their business as well!

    More HOLOGRAM News

    Read more about: circus hologram
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue