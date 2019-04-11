These Drivers Try To Avoid Nighttime High-Beam By Using Scary Images Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

To avoid accidents during the night people have been using different tricks and some of them have become viral.

One such trick is the use of reflective scary decals by the car drivers in China and the result is shocking as the number of accidents has reduced drastically!

Check out the details of this concept.

Many Online Sites Are Selling These Stickers There are several shops and e-commerce sites that are selling scary rear-window decals with graphics that range from scary-ghostly figures and women who have bloody mouths to vampires and yellow-eyed werewolves. People Are Actually Using Them To Deter Drivers People are using the stickers to deter the drivers from keeping their high-beam headlights on when they drive from behind. The Stickers Are Not Visible With Dim Lights On The unique thing about these bizarre stickers is that they are barely visible in the dark or normal lighting conditions. The stickers tend to light up when a bright light is shone on them. Though the concept is considered to be illegal and the police believe that it can scare the drivers behind and lead to accident, no such case has been reported. Those Who Do Not Wish To Use Scary Images Can Use This! For those individuals who do not wish to get fined for using scary images can use other type of stickers (like the one in the picture). What do you think of this concept? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.