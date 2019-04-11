ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    These Drivers Try To Avoid Nighttime High-Beam By Using Scary Images

    By

    To avoid accidents during the night people have been using different tricks and some of them have become viral.

    One such trick is the use of reflective scary decals by the car drivers in China and the result is shocking as the number of accidents has reduced drastically!

    Check out the details of this concept.

    Array

    Many Online Sites Are Selling These Stickers

    There are several shops and e-commerce sites that are selling scary rear-window decals with graphics that range from scary-ghostly figures and women who have bloody mouths to vampires and yellow-eyed werewolves.

    Array

    People Are Actually Using Them To Deter Drivers

    People are using the stickers to deter the drivers from keeping their high-beam headlights on when they drive from behind.

    Array

    The Stickers Are Not Visible With Dim Lights On

    The unique thing about these bizarre stickers is that they are barely visible in the dark or normal lighting conditions. The stickers tend to light up when a bright light is shone on them. Though the concept is considered to be illegal and the police believe that it can scare the drivers behind and lead to accident, no such case has been reported.

    Array

    Those Who Do Not Wish To Use Scary Images Can Use This!

    For those individuals who do not wish to get fined for using scary images can use other type of stickers (like the one in the picture).

    What do you think of this concept? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news funny
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue