TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: EVM Glitches Hit UP, AP
-
- IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP — Highlights
- Avan Motors Xero+ Review — An Electric Commuter
- Redmi Y3 India Launch Confirmed: Comes With Massive 32 MP Selfie Cam
- Big B Complains About Badla's Success Being IGNORED!
- 7 Best SBI Mutual Fund Schemes To Invest Through SIP
- Diabetic Dermopathy In Adults
- Travel To Mandrem In Goa
These Drivers Try To Avoid Nighttime High-Beam By Using Scary Images
To avoid accidents during the night people have been using different tricks and some of them have become viral.
One such trick is the use of reflective scary decals by the car drivers in China and the result is shocking as the number of accidents has reduced drastically!
Check out the details of this concept.
Many Online Sites Are Selling These Stickers
There are several shops and e-commerce sites that are selling scary rear-window decals with graphics that range from scary-ghostly figures and women who have bloody mouths to vampires and yellow-eyed werewolves.
People Are Actually Using Them To Deter Drivers
People are using the stickers to deter the drivers from keeping their high-beam headlights on when they drive from behind.
The Stickers Are Not Visible With Dim Lights On
The unique thing about these bizarre stickers is that they are barely visible in the dark or normal lighting conditions. The stickers tend to light up when a bright light is shone on them. Though the concept is considered to be illegal and the police believe that it can scare the drivers behind and lead to accident, no such case has been reported.