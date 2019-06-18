Glass Deck Coating Cracked On The 103rd Floor! Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Going on a holiday and making pleasant memories is something that most of us wish to do. But it is not necessary that all your holiday trips need to end on a sweet note.

This is one such case which has left tourists terrified after they realised the glass under their feet had broken.

Though there are several bridges across the world where technology plays an important role in scaring people by showing that the glass under their feet has cracked.

But this incident did happen for real. A sky-high scare was reported in Chicago at the Willis Tower Skydeck. It is reported that the protective layer shattered under a visitor's feet for real. This was not a prank as the protective layer that was covering the glass broke into thousands of pieces.

The video of the entire incident that happened on the 103rd floor was captured by some of the tourists and it was circulated on the social media.

The management of the Willis Tower revealed in a press meet that none of the tourists were injured as the protective layer did what it was supposed to do. It protects the glass bottom below.

One of the witnesses who were present at the time of the incident revealed in detail on how a woman with two kids was standing on the glass deck and then a loud boom sound was heard and the tourists looked really pale and scared because the floor had just cracked!

The Chicago's Department of Buildings revealed that the engineers of the building handled the inspection of the floor immediately after it was reported. Authorities also revealed that this was not the first time the glass deck had cracked as the same ledge window cracked in May 2014 as well.

The Willis Tower is a 110-storied skyscraper in Chicago which attracts around 1.5 million people each year. As per the records, the structure was completed in 1973 and it held the title of the tallest building in the world for almost 25 years.

With this incident, people are sceptical of visiting such heights as one cannot predict its safety. Even though these glass decks are tough, they do crack after a point of time.

After reading all this, would you dare to visit such a place?