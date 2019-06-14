ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stars Who Were Raised By Single Parents

    By Nia

    Divorce or separation of parents has a very big impact on the childhood of the kids. They seem to go through strong emotions that other regular kids fail to understand. While some of these kids get into depression, there are those parents, despite their break-up, tend to give their child a normal upbringing.

    Despite the hardships these celebs have seen in their childhood, it has not stopped them from achieving their goals and becoming successful in their respective field of work.

    Find out more.

    Array

    Angelina Jolie

    This famous actress is the daughter of Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Her parents separated when Angelina was still a little baby. Since then , she and her brother James Haven were raised by their mum Marcheline. However, they reconnected after years and now Angelina's dad shares a close relationship with her kids.

    Array

    Kanye West

    Kanye West has never hidden the fact of how important his mum is in his life. It is reported that his parents got divorced when he was just three years old. Since then his mum has raised him alone in Chicago, Illinois.

    Array

    Barack Obama

    Barack Obama was raised by his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham. Apparently, he was raised by his single mother from the time he was born until she married Obama's stepfather, Lolo Soetoro. Must say, his mother did a great job raising him on her own.

    Array

    Keanu Reeves

    His father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr., had apparently abandoned his entire family when the Matrix actor was just three years old. His dad was imprisoned in Hawaii on drug charges.

    Array

    Marilyn Monroe

    Marilyn was raised by her mum, Gladys Pearl Baker. She was initially raised by foster parents, Albert and Ida Bolender. When her mum was in a stable position, they took her back from her foster parents. Apparently, Marilyn's dad is believed to be Martin Edward Mortensen, but she claimed that Charles Stanley Gifford was her father.

    Array

    Christina Aguilera

    Her parents divorced when she was just six years old. She often used music as a form of escape from her disturbing and depressing home life. Despite the struggle of fighting depression, her talent blossomed. After years of never speaking to her dad, it was reported that Christina had expressed an interest in reconciling with him in recent times.

    More PARENTS News

    Read more about: single parents
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue