Stars Who Were Raised By Single Parents Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Divorce or separation of parents has a very big impact on the childhood of the kids. They seem to go through strong emotions that other regular kids fail to understand. While some of these kids get into depression, there are those parents, despite their break-up, tend to give their child a normal upbringing.

Despite the hardships these celebs have seen in their childhood, it has not stopped them from achieving their goals and becoming successful in their respective field of work.

Find out more.

Angelina Jolie This famous actress is the daughter of Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Her parents separated when Angelina was still a little baby. Since then , she and her brother James Haven were raised by their mum Marcheline. However, they reconnected after years and now Angelina's dad shares a close relationship with her kids. Kanye West Kanye West has never hidden the fact of how important his mum is in his life. It is reported that his parents got divorced when he was just three years old. Since then his mum has raised him alone in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama Barack Obama was raised by his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham. Apparently, he was raised by his single mother from the time he was born until she married Obama's stepfather, Lolo Soetoro. Must say, his mother did a great job raising him on her own. Keanu Reeves His father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr., had apparently abandoned his entire family when the Matrix actor was just three years old. His dad was imprisoned in Hawaii on drug charges. Marilyn Monroe Marilyn was raised by her mum, Gladys Pearl Baker. She was initially raised by foster parents, Albert and Ida Bolender. When her mum was in a stable position, they took her back from her foster parents. Apparently, Marilyn's dad is believed to be Martin Edward Mortensen, but she claimed that Charles Stanley Gifford was her father. Christina Aguilera Her parents divorced when she was just six years old. She often used music as a form of escape from her disturbing and depressing home life. Despite the struggle of fighting depression, her talent blossomed. After years of never speaking to her dad, it was reported that Christina had expressed an interest in reconciling with him in recent times.