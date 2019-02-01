Bullied During An Interview, Girl Shares Her Story On Twitter

Standing up for being bullied takes a lot of courage, and this is something that most people are not able to do due to fear of society or a lot more.

But what happens when you decide to put your foot down and not get bullied while you send out a strong message to the bully?

This is one such case of a young girl who wrote a mail back to the CEO of the company and refused to take the job offer that she was given after two long hours of abuse!

Check out her story on Twitter and also do read how the netizens have applauded her for her courage to let go of the offer while she also revealed the reviews of the company...

Yesterday morning I had a job interview for a position at a company called Web Applications UK. After a brutal 2 hour interview, in which the CEO Craig Dean tore both me and my writing to shreds (and called me an underachiever), I was offered the job. This was my response today. pic.twitter.com/gijDpsEVHY — olivia (@oliviaabland) January 29, 2019

I'm yet to receive any kind of response from the company. @WebAppUK you may have free juice and yoga on Mondays but you certainly don't have respect for your potential employees. Your CEO should be ashamed of himself. — olivia (@oliviaabland) January 29, 2019

Good you got out. I worry4 people left behind working4 CEO. Charm of #SnakesInSuits can mask truth. Not everyone can afford to walk away. Pity there was failure2 conduct & learn from genuine investigation. 2B Fair how much time did you give B4 posting on SM? #DutyOfCare #Bullying — Safia Boot (@respectatworkuk) January 31, 2019

Olivia, I’m so fucking proud of you—bc you left an abusive ex, bc you know what you will & won’t tolerate, & you’re standing up for yourself! 👏

I’ve was in a long abusive relationship, & I know exactly how you’re feeling. You will find a job worthy of your talent! — 🦴 𝕊𝕦𝕕𝕤 𝕠'𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕤 🦴 (@SudsBitches) January 29, 2019

