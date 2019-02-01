ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Bullied During An Interview, Girl Shares Her Story On Twitter

By

Standing up for being bullied takes a lot of courage, and this is something that most people are not able to do due to fear of society or a lot more.

But what happens when you decide to put your foot down and not get bullied while you send out a strong message to the bully?

Twitter Applauds Her Stand For Justice!

This is one such case of a young girl who wrote a mail back to the CEO of the company and refused to take the job offer that she was given after two long hours of abuse!

Check out her story on Twitter and also do read how the netizens have applauded her for her courage to let go of the offer while she also revealed the reviews of the company...

Read below.

The original post:

When netizens started applauding her through their tweets...

People felt pity for those who were working at the firm...

Kudos to people cheering her!

Classic example of how Internet connects people!

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue