A Bulldog Swallowed 19 Baby Pacifiers!

Both a pet and a baby need constant attention. When you move away from them, there are high chances of accidents happening. This case is an example of that. The owners of the pet did not realise that the missing pacifiers of their toddlers were actually swallowed by their 3-year-old pet dog!

This bizarre case was observed at a Boston veterinary hospital where the doctors got a surprise when they attended the case of a bulldog that was brought to the hospital after he had stopped eating.

The pet dog was treated at the Angell Animal Medical Center where the doctors found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog's stomach. The family claimed that it all started a few months back when the family noticed that their 3-year-old pet named Mortimer had started getting nauseous before meals.

This continued for a while and the concerned owner, Emily Shanahan, brought his beloved pet to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue.

But this did not help the pet and it had eventually stopped eating it entirely.

Later, Shanahan went to Angell, a veterinary hospital in Boston, where they took an X-ray and discovered the pacifiers in the pet's stomach.

The medics discovered that the pet Mortimer had been swallowing the pacifiers from Shanahan's two children over the course of several months. Later, the 19 pacifiers were removed using a medical scope and he did not require any surgery.

The naughty pet Mortimer has recovered and is back at home. But the question remains as to how could the parents not realise that so many pacifiers went missing over the past few months!

