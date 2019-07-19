ENGLISH

    These Plates Come Alive With 'Hidden' Paintings After You Pour Soy Sauce On Them

    It goes without saying that being an artist needs a lot of creativity.

    Even though 3D printing has been around for a while now, using it in the most unique way, takes away the cake.

    Soy Sauce

    People have already created some pretty cool stuff using this technology. So what does the porcelain soy sauce dishes, created by ReDeStu, a Japanese design studio, has to offer? Dig in.

    The most unique thing about these soy sauce dishes is that they "reveal" a beautiful painting once you fill them up! The entire goal is to discover the beauty of Japan while you enjoy your favourite food! Sounds good, doesn't it?

    As of now, the collection series of these porcelain soy dishes consist of various Japanese national symbols like the Mount Fuji, Itsukushima Shrine and such. It's not just about invoking memories of national pride, you also have paintings of cute kitties and puppies as well to warm your hearts.

    The studio reveals that more designs are in the pipeline. Until then, you can turn your every meal more artistic and exciting with these stunning sauce plates!

    These plates are available online for ¥ 1,080 ($10). It is being said that these artistic plates are getting sold like hot dogs instantly as they have become popular with the locals. All thanks to the artistic side of Japanese art that makes it even more special.

    Here is a video of what actually happens when you pour the soy sauce on the plate. Check out the magic!

