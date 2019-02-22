World's Largest Bee Rediscovered In Indonesia Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

The world's largest bee which was believed to have been extinct has been found again, nearly 40 years after it was last seen. The bee named 'Megachile pluto' which is commonly known as the Wallace's giant bee, was last seen in 1981 and believed to be extinct.

The giant bee has a wingspan of about 2.5 inches long. Apparently, it was discovered by Alfred Russell Wallace in the 1850s, but according to historians, the giant bee was not seen again until the 1981 discovery.

According to Clay Bolt, who is a natural history photographer from Montana revealed about the experience of finding the giant bee. He stated that it was absolutely breathtaking to discover that the 'flying bulldog' which scientists had believed that it did not exist anymore.

The scientists believe that the discovery of the bee is a "symbol of conservation in this part of Indonesia."

