ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    World's Largest Bee Rediscovered In Indonesia

    By

    The world's largest bee which was believed to have been extinct has been found again, nearly 40 years after it was last seen. The bee named 'Megachile pluto' which is commonly known as the Wallace's giant bee, was last seen in 1981 and believed to be extinct.

    The giant bee has a wingspan of about 2.5 inches long. Apparently, it was discovered by Alfred Russell Wallace in the 1850s, but according to historians, the giant bee was not seen again until the 1981 discovery.

    Most Read: Last Standing Tribes In The World!

    Bee Has Been

    According to Clay Bolt, who is a natural history photographer from Montana revealed about the experience of finding the giant bee. He stated that it was absolutely breathtaking to discover that the 'flying bulldog' which scientists had believed that it did not exist anymore.

    The scientists believe that the discovery of the bee is a "symbol of conservation in this part of Indonesia."

    Most Read: All About Swastika & Its Rich Positive History!

    Which other animal would you like to rediscover this way? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: facts science viral news
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue