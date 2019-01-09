ENGLISH

Video Of Tiger Undergoing Root Canal Has Gone Viral

Treating animals is quite a risky job, especially when you try to get to the root of their illness and when they are a rare species.

Can you imagine, who would even think that a tiger might need a root canal treatment for his rotten root?

tiger undergoing root canal

Sounds funny right? But this is a true incident where the entire procedure of treating a tiger for root canal was captured.

Check out the bizarre incident on the video.

The Tiger Is 11 Years Old

The 11-year-old tiger who is named as Fabi has been suffering from tooth pain for quite some time. It is reported that the big cat needed the dental work as he had damaged his lower three-inch, flesh-ripping canine teeth. As a result, it left him in pain and he suffered from painful abscesses as well.

The Medics Wanted To Make Sure The Tiger Is In Great Health

As Fabi has been a healthy male tiger, the keepers wanted to ensure that he's in good health as he is used for breeding. Hence, getting to the root cause of his illness was much needed and hence he was operated.

An Armed Keeper Had To Keep A Watch Through The Entire Process

It is reported that an armed keeper had to keep a watch as the veterinary dentist named Matthew Oxford treated Fabi while the big cat was put under anaesthetic.

The Surgery Was A Success

The 11-year-old feline who weighed more than 100 kilograms and is over two meters long was stable all through the surgery. His fangs are eight centimeters in length and the zookeepers had to cover his paws with bubble wrap to avoid any kind of attack during the surgery.

Go ahead and check the video of the surgery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
