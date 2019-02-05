Toddler Loses Hair Due To Stress Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Being stressed can cause a lot of health issues, but do you think that the results would vary for different ages?

Well, we don't think so, as a 2.5-year-old child was losing his hair and doctors revealed that child was losing hair due to stress!

Check out the details of this bizarre case of the child losing hair!

The Mum Noticed Hairfall The boy who is just 2.5 years old started having hairfall, and his mum noticed that a few strands of his hair were on his pillow after he woke up every single time post a nap. The Boy Used To Sweat And Jerk In His Sleep Having noticed that something was amiss as young Tong was losing hair, the concerned mum continued monitoring him for a few nights and realised that the toddler would often sweat and jerk in his sleep. via GIPHY She Gave Him Calcium Supplements Thinking the boy had a calcium deficiency, the mum decided to give him a dose of calcium supplements, and this did not help the little boy and he soon started losing more and more hair. via GIPHY The Boy Was Examined The doctors were concerned with the boy's condition as he was losing hair rapidly and they questioned the mother about the boy's routine to get answers. via GIPHY He Was All Stressed! The poor child was diagnosed with a condition named ‘alopecia areata.' This is a common autoimmune condition that causes hair loss on the scalp and face. According to medics, this condition is common among adults and teenagers, but it had never been detected among toddlers, and this was the first case! via GIPHY Academical Pressure Caused This Condition! Apparently, the toddler's mum had enrolled him into five classes so that he stays ahead in his studies as the mother wanted to admit him in a reputed kindergarten! via GIPHY The Doctors Asked Her To Relax When the doctors realised that it was not only the child who was in stress but also the mother, they asked her to relax first. The doctors advised her to make the house environment a bit relaxed so that the young boy would not be stressed and his condition would improve. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section.