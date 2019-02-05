ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Toddler Loses Hair Due To Stress

    By

    Being stressed can cause a lot of health issues, but do you think that the results would vary for different ages?

    Well, we don't think so, as a 2.5-year-old child was losing his hair and doctors revealed that child was losing hair due to stress!

    2.5 Year Old Kid Loses Hair Due To Stress

    Check out the details of this bizarre case of the child losing hair!

    Array

    The Mum Noticed Hairfall

    The boy who is just 2.5 years old started having hairfall, and his mum noticed that a few strands of his hair were on his pillow after he woke up every single time post a nap.

    Array

    The Boy Used To Sweat And Jerk In His Sleep

    Having noticed that something was amiss as young Tong was losing hair, the concerned mum continued monitoring him for a few nights and realised that the toddler would often sweat and jerk in his sleep.

    She Gave Him Calcium Supplements

    Thinking the boy had a calcium deficiency, the mum decided to give him a dose of calcium supplements, and this did not help the little boy and he soon started losing more and more hair.

    The Boy Was Examined

    The doctors were concerned with the boy's condition as he was losing hair rapidly and they questioned the mother about the boy's routine to get answers.

    He Was All Stressed!

    The poor child was diagnosed with a condition named ‘alopecia areata.' This is a common autoimmune condition that causes hair loss on the scalp and face. According to medics, this condition is common among adults and teenagers, but it had never been detected among toddlers, and this was the first case!

    Academical Pressure Caused This Condition!

    Apparently, the toddler's mum had enrolled him into five classes so that he stays ahead in his studies as the mother wanted to admit him in a reputed kindergarten!

    The Doctors Asked Her To Relax

    When the doctors realised that it was not only the child who was in stress but also the mother, they asked her to relax first. The doctors advised her to make the house environment a bit relaxed so that the young boy would not be stressed and his condition would improve.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

    Read more about: bizarre world viral news
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue