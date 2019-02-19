For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- How The Phone Calls And Explosives Clearly Link Pulwama Attack To Pakistan
-
- Mahindra XUV300 Electric S210 Promises A Range Of 400km — Details Out!
- IPL 2019 Schedule — Chennai Super Kings Take On Royal Challengers Bangalore In Season Opener On March 23rd
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped To Launch In Ceramic Black: Price And Specs
- Here's Portal To Apply For Education Loan At Multiple Banks
- Indian Fests In March — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- Madhu Chopra Reacts To Priyanka's 'Baby Bump' Photos!
- Kangana Ranaut Convinces Us To Make Sari An Everyday Wear With This Humble Sari
MOST Embarrassing Moments Caught On Camera
Pulse
oi-Syeda Farah Noor
There are several funny pictures out there on the Internet that would make you feel that they can be turned to funny memes.
These images are viral and it would only make you laugh every single time you look at them.
Check out some of the most hilarious pictures that can actually be used as memes!
When She Wants To Boast About Her Perfect Relationship!
Poor chick had to check the background before posting the picture! PS: Do note the spelling :D
We Wonder Who Is Scared Of Whom
It just makes us wonder if the dog was scared of the mouse or was it the poor little rat! We let you decide!
Imagine What Happened Next!
The cat seems to take revenge with the water balloon! We only wish we could see what happened next!
Now That’s Some Real Sh*t!
Well, this can be a reason why one needs to be good with their neighbours!
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
Read more about: funny images